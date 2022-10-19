How to Save Money by Meal Prepping

It’s getting more and more expensive to eat at home. The price of food purchased at the supermarket is now…

It’s getting more and more expensive to eat at home. The price of food purchased at the supermarket is now 13% higher than it was a year ago.

“It’s unfortunate that many groceries are more expensive than they used to be,” says Natalie Rizzo, founder of Greenletes and a registered dietician in New York City. “Even a can of beans that used to be $0.99 is now up to $1.89 in some places. They are still inexpensive in the grand scheme of things, but that’s almost double the price.”

One of the best ways to stretch your grocery budget is by meal prepping. While the idea of planning out every meal in advance can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re unsure how to meal plan, there are several ways to make it easier — and less expensive.

What Is Meal Planning?

Meal planning or meal prepping is when you spend time in advance to plan your family’s meals for the next few days or week and prepare some elements of the meals ahead of time to eat later. In addition to saving you money, meal planning can make it easier to ensure that you’re eating healthier meals as well.

“With meal prepping, you should be able to go in your fridge, grab a meal, heat it up and eat it within minutes,” Rizzo says.

How Much Money Can Meal Planning Save?

The amount of money you can save by meal planning depends on several factors, including the types of meals you make, the amount of ingredients you already have at home, the number of people in your home and the prices at the supermarket that you frequent. That said, the savings can be significant.

“When people meal prep, there tends to be more intention behind grocery purchases, both in terms of the actual items and the quality of them,” says Kelly Jones, a registered dietitian and founder of Student Athlete Nutrition. “Simply planning what to make might lead you to take a quick pantry and freezer inventory, reducing the chances of purchasing a duplicate of an item you already own.”

Meal planning also reduces food waste and helps minimize the temptation to spend money eating out or ordering in to save time. Ultimately, you can save even more with meal planning on a budget, as you build up a pantry with ingredients that you can keep on hand to round out recipes.

5 Ways to Save Even More When Meal Planning

Follow these tips to find even more savings at the grocery store as your prep your food for the week:

1. Focus on inexpensive ingredients that you can use multiple ways. That way you can purchase and prepare the item once but enjoy it for several different meals. For example, a batch of brown rice can be a key component for a range of meals, from grain bowls to soups, says Amy Gorin, a registered dietitian in New York City and owner of Plant Based with Amy.

2. Don’t overbuy. Buying too much food can lead to food waste, which can cancel out any food planning savings. If you’re new to meal planning, you may need less food than you think.

“The first few times you meal prep, I’d advise buying less than you think you need and making another trip to the grocery store if you need more,” Gorin says. “After a few weeks, you’ll get a better handle on what you actually need.”

3. Do a kitchen inventory. Jones recommends doing a kitchen inventory at least every other week.

“This can remind you of foods that haven’t yet spoiled in the fridge that you might want to eat right away,” she explains. “It can also remind you of shelf-stable or frozen items to combine into a full meal without adding another item from your grocery list.”

4. Be flexible at the grocery store. See if you could make some tweaks to your recipes to further lower your grocery bill, Jones says.

“If you planned to prepare specific meals or recipes, could a vegetable that’s on sale be used just as easily as the one in your recipe?” she says. “If you find an ingredient in a recipe you planned to make is really pricey, such as an ancient grain, is there any alternative already in your pantry that could be used instead?”

5. Incorporate frozen fruits and vegetables. You can throw frozen fruit into a smoothie and use vegetables for soups, stews, or casseroles.

“Frozen fruits and vegetables are frozen at the peak of ripeness, locking in all their nutrients,” Rizzo says. “That means they are exactly the same as fresh fruits and veggies, but they are cheaper.”

