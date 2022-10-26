RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/26/2022

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 4:17 PM

Stock ended mixed on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest batch of earnings reports, including weak results from several heavyweight technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after shedding an early gain, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2%. The Dow ended just barely in the green, thanks in part to a big jump in Visa. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market.

Google’s parent company slumped after its ad sales slowed dramatically. Microsoft also fell. Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Steady gains in those yields have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 28.51 points, or 0.7%, to 3,830.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.37 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,839.11.

The Nasdaq fell 228.12 points, or 2%, to 10,970.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.18 points, or 0.5%, to 1,804.33.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 77.85 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 756.55 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 111.28 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.09 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 935.58 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is down 4,499.19 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,673.98 points, or 29.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 440.98 points, or 19.6%.

