RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Latest News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/19/2022

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, reversing course after two days of gains.

Major indexes are still higher for the week despite the declines, which pulled every sector lower except energy. Treasury yields continue to climb to multiyear highs, tempting investors with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments.

The yield on the two-year Treasury rose above 4.5% and is at its highest level since August 2007.

Several companies fell after reporting disappointing results including backup generator maker Generac and M&T Bank. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.82 points, or 0.7%, to 3,695.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.99 points, or 0.3%, to 30,423.81.

The Nasdaq fell 91.89 points, or 0.9%, to 10,680.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.20 points, or 1.7%, to 1,725.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 112.09 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is up 788.98 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 359.12 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.35 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,071.01 points, or 22.5%.

The Dow is down 5,914.49 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,964.46 points, or 31.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 519.56 points, or 23.1%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up