How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/24/2022

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 4:19 PM

Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook parent Meta are all reporting their latest results this week, as are Coca-Cola and General Motors. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

Markets in Europe gained ground and U.K. government bonds rallied as Treasury chief Rishi Sunak became assured of becoming the prime minster, replacing Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.59 points, or 1.2%, to 3,797.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.06 points, or 1.3%, to 31,499.62.

The Nasdaq rose 92.90 points, or 0.9%, to 10,952.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.16 points, or 0.4%, to 1,748.40.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 968.84 points, or 20.3%.

The Dow is down 4,838.68 points, or 13.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,692.36 points, or 30%.

The Russell 2000 is down 496.92 points, or 22.1%.

