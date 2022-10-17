RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU approves Ukraine training mission | Explosions rock Kyiv | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/17/2022

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 4:32 PM

Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%.

Bank of America rallied after reporting earnings that beat forecasts. U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts that had upset markets.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 94.88 points, or 2.6%, to 3,677.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 550.99 points, or 1.9%, to 30,185.82.

The Nasdaq rose 354.41 points, or 3.4%, to 10,675.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.35 point, or 3.2%, to 1,735.75.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,088.23 points, or 22.8%.

The Dow is down 6,152.48 points, or 16.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,969.17 points, or 31.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 509.56 points, or 22.7%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

