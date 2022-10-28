MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Latest News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/28/2022

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market.

More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 93.76 points, or 2.5%, to 3,901.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 828.52 points, or 2.6%, to 32,861.80

The Nasdaq rose 309.78 points, or 2.9%, to 11,102.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.60 points, or 2.2%, to 1,846.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 148.31 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 1,179.24 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 242.74 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 104.68 points, or 6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 865.12 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 3,476.50 points, or 10%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,542.52 points, or 29%.

The Russell 2000 is down 398.39 points, or 17.7%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up