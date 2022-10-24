How Bachelor’s Degrees in the U.S. and Europe Differ

As a prospective undergraduate student, Pakistani national Huzaifa Islam Shah applied to more than 20 schools in the U.S., a…

As a prospective undergraduate student, Pakistani national Huzaifa Islam Shah applied to more than 20 schools in the U.S., a few in Turkey and several in the United Kingdom. He says he received acceptances and scholarship offers from European schools like the University of Glasgow, the University of Sheffield and Cardiff University but ultimately chose to attend the University of Northern Iowa in the U.S.

“UNI has a good reputation in the Midwestern region for its quality education, a lot of opportunities and peaceful campus environment,” says Shah, who graduated with a bachelor’s in chemistry in May 2019.

Choosing to pursue an undergraduate degree in the U.S. or Europe can be a tough decision, but understanding some of the key differences can help. Here are some factors for prospective international students to consider about how bachelor’s degree programs in the U.S. and Europe differ:

— Length of time and cost

— Majors

— Type of schools and programs

— Campus life

Length of Time and Cost

One factor to weigh when comparing higher education in Europe vs. the U.S. is how long it takes to get a degree. U.S. universities tend to offer breadth, requiring general education courses and exposing students to a variety of fields, while most European universities offer depth, focusing on a specific area of study.

“Students who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Europe can typically complete their degree in a very specific subject in three years, whereas a US degree is completed over the course of four years and offer a bit more of flexibility,” Markus Mandl, chief marketing officer at Hult International Business School, wrote in an email. Hult, which has both undergraduate and graduate programs, has campuses in Boston and London that offer the Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

But not all U.S. bachelor’s degrees take four years. Some can be fast-tracked through summer courses or college credits earned in high school via dual-enrollment or Advanced Placement classes. Conversely, students may take longer than four years to graduate “due to changing or adding majors, unexpected issues or opportunities such as research or studying abroad,” says Kristi Marchesani, director of international recruitment and admissions at UNI.

The length of the degree also raises the issue of cost, which can vary widely when comparing U.S. universities to European schools.

For example, the tuition and fees for international undergraduate students at UNI are $20,565 for the 2022-2023 school year, while the University of California–Berkeley charges $50,215 for the same year, according to the schools.

As for Europe, “public universities in Germany are effectively tuition-free, even world-class institutions like TU Munich (the Technical University of Munich). France costs about 3,000 USD per year for bachelor’s and 4,000 for master’s programmes,” Gerrit Bruno Blöss, founder and CEO of Study.eu, a website that helps students find universities in Europe, wrote in an email.

Majors

There are also differences when it comes to choosing a major at U.S. and European universities.

“The U.S. offers students a great amount of flexibility and freedom. While new students will still identify a field of interest, most bachelor’s programs include general education courses, which give students both time and opportunity to explore different fields and confirm their commitment to a specific major,” Marchesani says.

Shah says he was grateful for the extra time.

“Studying in a college with an undeclared major allows you to grow and learn parallel to making a lifelong career decision,” Shah says. “It gives a smooth transitioning period where you can see the world and then decide what you want to do rather than decide before and regret later.”

Marchesani says while students at U.S. schools may diversify their program by adding an additional major or minors, at most European universities, “students have to apply to a specific degree program and start immediately into this area of study.”

[Read: 3 Questions for International Students to Ask About Majors at European Universities.]

Type of Schools and Programs

Both the U.S. and Europe have higher education institutions with long histories. But as international students compare their options, they’ll notice differences in the type of schools and programs offered. The U.S., for example, has hundreds of liberal arts colleges, while Europe has only a few.

“Many students who look at programs in the U.S. are attracted to the wide diversity in types of institutions. In the U.S., students can study at large public research institutions, small private liberal arts institutions, urban or rural institutions,” says Cheryl Matherly, vice president and vice provost for international affairs at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

In one popular European destination, the U.K., students will find universities that have strong links with business and industry and that are located across four nations, from city centers to the Highlands of Scotland, says Michael Peak, senior education advisor at the British Council. U.K. universities offer programs on a range of subjects and niche specialties, he says. Another bonus is that the shorter course duration reduces the cost of study and provides an opportunity to enter graduate courses or the job market earlier, he says.

Experts say there may not be many English-taught programs in Europe, so prospective international students should be aware they might have to learn the native language.

[READ: 4 Ways International Freshmen Can Develop Active Social Lives.]

Campus Life

Finally, when comparing getting a bachelor’s degree in the U.S. vs. Europe, prospective international students should also consider differences in campus life.

While some European universities may offer accommodation on campus, “there is no strong campus culture,” Audron? Ra?kauskien?, head of the international studies office at Kaunas University of Technology in Lithuania, wrote in an email. “So students typically tend to integrate more with city life.”

Blöss says especially in continental Europe, there are very few universities where all or most activities are concentrated on one campus location, and students rarely live directly on campus. He says that student housing is widely available and is close to the campus but can be located anywhere in the city, and university departments may also be located in different parts of the city.

“For example the University of Hamburg has one large central campus but various departments scattered across the city. This also means students may have to travel between lectures, and that’s quite typical in Europe,” he wrote.

In contrast, Matherly says U.S. higher education typically features a robust campus life, often centered around residence halls, college sports, fraternities, sororities and clubs. She says students “develop a strong identity with their campus community and most of their social life will be based on campus.”

Amy Hall, former assistant director of international recruitment and admissions at Kansas State University, says with the benefit of access to hundreds of on-campus resources, ranging from academic support and international student services to student housing and career services, “U.S. universities have paved the way for students to set themselves up for success.”

Any discussion of campus life naturally includes the issue of safety. Mats Engblom, marketing specialist at the University of Helsinki, says for parents who might worry about the safety of their child, a European city might feel like a safer choice. For example, he notes that the capitals of Nordic countries are among the safest capitals in the world. On top of that, he says students might find a higher-ranked university with a much lower tuition.

“In the end, it of course comes down to that the student needs to find a suitable program for him/her,” Engblom wrote in an email. “And if you want to live in the US and have that experience, then a couple of years in Helsinki probably won’t feel like the right choice for you no matter how good the education is and vice versa.”

See the complete rankings of the Best Global Universities.

More from U.S. News

A Checklist for Earning a Degree Abroad

6 Challenges for International Students in College

How U.S. High School Can Prepare International Students for College

How Bachelor’s Degrees in the U.S. and Europe Differ originally appeared on usnews.com