Here’s a look at Alexandria’s Landmark Mall redevelopment, block by block

October 26, 2022, 5:42 AM

Landmark Mall is gone. We’re getting a better idea of what’s going to replace it.

The first in-depth public review of specific buildings that will be part of “West End,” the redevelopment of the former Landmark Mall property in Alexandria, is scheduled for early December before the city’s Planning Commission.

The sprawling 51.5-acre site has been subdivided into 15 blocks, three of which are dedicated to the future $1 billion Inova Alexandria Hospital campus, four for parks and open space, and the remainder for a redevelopment led by Potomac’s Foulger-Pratt, in partnership with Seritage Growth Partners (NYSE: SRG) and The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC).

All told, including the hospital, the project is expected to deliver more than 4 million square feet of mixed-use to the property bounded by Duke Street, Interstate 395 and North Van Dorn Street.

For Foulger-Pratt’s portion, Blocks E and G (combined), I and K are on the Planning Commission’s December docket. Concept submissions…

