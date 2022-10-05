HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 11:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 9 cents at $9.8450 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at $6.8450 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 4 cents at $3.9925 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 15.75 cents at 13.7250 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .25 cent at $1.4412 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .12 cent at $1.7465 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .80 cent at $.8917 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Culture of risk management beginning to emerge at the Fiscal Service

White House AI 'Bill of Rights' sets higher bar for agencies to weed out bias

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up