RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. fell 8.25 cents at $8.4125 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.75 cents at $6.7825 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 12.50 cents at $3.7475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .50 cent at $13.7250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .88 cent at $1.4935 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7522 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .90 cent at $.8737 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up