Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced 2250 cents at $9.2575 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .75 cent at $6.76 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 5 cents at $3.9475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 54.75 cents at 13.6875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .85 cent at $1.4457 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.7597 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .95 cent at $.89 a pound.

