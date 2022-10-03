HURRICANE IAN: Dangers persist in Ian's wake | Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Photos
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 11:17 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced 2250 cents at $9.2575 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .75 cent at $6.76 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 5 cents at $3.9475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 54.75 cents at 13.6875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .85 cent at $1.4457 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.7597 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .95 cent at $.89 a pound.

