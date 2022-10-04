Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 4:01 PM

Wheat for Dec. fell 9 cents at $9.03 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.25 cents at $6.83 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 3 cents at $4.0350 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 9.50 cents at $13.8350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.4420 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .87 cent at $1.7465 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 1.77 cents at $.87 a pound.

