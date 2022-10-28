MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 3:43 PM

Wheat for Dec. fell 9.25 cents at $8.2925 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.50 cents at $6.8075 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 8 cents at $3.6650 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 5.50 cents at $13.8775 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork wase higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 1.03 cents at $1.5037 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.7787 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .98 cent at $.8610 a pound.

