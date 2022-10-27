RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | UN steps up satellite tracking of Ukraine | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills | Russian violence was strategic
Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 11:16 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 10 cents at $8.5025 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.75 cents at $6.8425 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 9 cents at $3.6050 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 6.25 cents at 13.8875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.5140 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .77 cent at $1.7580 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 2.55 cents at $.8605 a pound.

