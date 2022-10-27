Grains mixed, Livestock lower

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 4:05 PM

Wheat for Dec. was off 2 cents at $8.3850 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.75 cents at $6.8225 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 2 cents at $3.5850 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .50 cent at $13.8225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.5140 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .45 cent at $1.7597 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs lost 3.38 cents at $.8512 a pound.

