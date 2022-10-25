RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 3:34 PM

Wheat for Dec. was off 4 cents at $8.3475 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4.75 cents at $6.8625 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 4.75 cents at $3.5750 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 10 cents at $13.82 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .07 cent at $1.5167 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained .93 cent at $1.7660 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .53 cent at $.8845 a pound.

