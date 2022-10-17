Grains lower, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU approves Ukraine training mission | Explosions rock Kyiv | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 12:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 9.50 cents at $8.7050 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 9 cents at $6.8425 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 6.50 cents at $3.9750 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans decined 10.50 cents at 13.85 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 1.25 cents at $1.4777 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up 1.20 cents at $1.7477 a pound; Oct. lean hogs declined 10.57 cents at $.8285 a pound.

