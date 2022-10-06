RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. declined 23 cents at $8.79 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.50 cents at $6.7550 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 5.50 cents at $3.97 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 11.75 cents at $13.58 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.4532 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .83 cent at $1.7572 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.57 cents at $.9237 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

Survey: Return to the office part 2

HUD, Army, OPM receive extra technology modernization funding

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up