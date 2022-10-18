RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Grains lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 3:26 PM

Wheat for Dec. lost 11.50 cents at $8.4950 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 2.50 cents at $6.81 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 1.75 cents at $3.8725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 13.25 cents at $13.72 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .60 cent at $1.4847 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .07 cent at $1.7482 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained 1.52 cents at $.8647 a pound.

