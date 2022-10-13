Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was up 10 cents at $8.9225 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4.75 cents at $6.9775 a…

Wheat for Dec. was up 10 cents at $8.9225 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4.75 cents at $6.9775 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 5 cents at $4.0750 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell .25 cent at $13.9575 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained .28 cent at $1.4645 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost .75 cent at $1.7475 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .32 cent at $.9342 a pound.

