RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livestock mixed

Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 8.75 cents at $8.97 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2 cents at $6.91 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 8.25 cents at $3.9475 a bushel; while Nov. gained 2.50 cents at 13.81 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .05 cent at $1.4565 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up 1.48 cents at $1.7550 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .13 cent at $.9297 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

CBP, TSA expanding facial recognition for traveler identity verification

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up