RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livestock mixed

Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1.50 cents at $8.4150 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1 cent at $6.8125 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.7575 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 12.25 cents at 13.7575 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.60 cents at $1.5150 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .57 cent at $1.7535 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .62 cent at $.8862 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up