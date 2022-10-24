Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1.50 cents at $8.4150 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1 cent at $6.8125 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.7575 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 12.25 cents at 13.7575 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.60 cents at $1.5150 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .57 cent at $1.7535 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .62 cent at $.8862 a pound.

