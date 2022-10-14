RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | NATO warns Russia | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 11:09 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 1.25 cents at $8.80 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 5 cents at $6.9325 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.25 cents at $4.04 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 10.75 cents at 13.9550 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .17 cent at $1.4652 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was down 2.05 cents at $1.7357 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .07 cent at $.9342 a pound.

