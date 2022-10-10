Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was up 57.75 cents at $9.38 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 15 cents at $6.9825 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. was up 57.75 cents at $9.38 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 15 cents at $6.9825 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 5.75 cents at $3.8475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 7 cents at $13.74 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .62 cent at $1.4470 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 2.62 cents at $1.7210 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .80 cent at $.9375 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.