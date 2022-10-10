RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. was up 57.75 cents at $9.38 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 15 cents at $6.9825 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 5.75 cents at $3.8475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 7 cents at $13.74 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .62 cent at $1.4470 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 2.62 cents at $1.7210 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .80 cent at $.9375 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

DoD CIO turns up cyber heat on weapons systems development

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up