Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 11:13 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 59.50 cents at $9.3975 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 17.25 cents at $7.0050 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 13 cents at $3.92 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 11 cents at 13.78 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .75 cent at $1.4457 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off 2.45 cents at $1.7227 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .52 cent at $.9347 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

