Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. gained 9.50 cents at $9.12 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3.25 cents at $6.8075 a bushel, Dec. oats advanced 10.50 cents at $4.0050 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 9.25 cents at $13.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.4432 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 1.35 cents at $1.7552 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .45 cent at $.8877 a pound.

