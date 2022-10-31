HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock lower

Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 11:29 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced 53.75 cents at $8.8225 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 17.50 cents at $6.9475 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 34.50 cents at $3.8625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 21.50 cents at 13.94 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell 1.05 cents at $1.5012 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost 1.80 cents at $1.7672 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .08 cent at $.8577 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

