Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 3:43 PM

Wheat for Dec. rose 53 cents at $8.8225 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 10.75 cents at $6.9150 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 23.50 cents at $3.89 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 19.25 cents at $14.07 a bushel.

Beef was, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 3.60 cents at $1.4677 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.7762 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs dropped 1.18 cents at $.8492 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

