Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin rise; Hasbro, Conn’s fall

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 4:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $7.14 to $313.85.

The investment bank’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Marten Transport Ltd., down $1.48 to $18.52.

The trucking company’s third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $4.44 to $14.92.

LG Chem is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $566 million.

FuboTV Inc., up 7 cents to $4.12.

The live sports streaming service gave investors an encouraging third-quarter update.

Hasbro Inc., down $1.95 to $65.76.

The maker of G.I. Joe and Nerf toys reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Akouos Inc., up $6.18 to $13.19.

The developer of therapies for hearing loss is being bought by Eli Lilly.

Conn’s Inc., down $1.20 to $6.91.

The Texas-based retailer’s president and CEO, Chandra Holt, resigned.

Lockheed Martin Corp., up $34.53 to $431.84.

The aerospace and defense company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts.

