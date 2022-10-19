RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Latest News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $2.73 to $85.55 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.38 to $92.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 10 cents to $2.65 a gallon. November heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.90 a gallon. November natural gas fell 29 cents to $5.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $21.60 to $1,634.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 24 cents to $18.36 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 149.90 Japanese yen from 149.21 yen. The euro fell to 97.68 cents from 98.50 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up