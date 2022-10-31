HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
The Associated Press

October 31, 2022

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 884½ 893¼ 853¾ 882¼ +53
Mar 895¼ 911¼ 872 899¼ +50¼
May 910 919 881½ 907½ +47½
Jul 903¼ 912¼ 878¼ 903¾ +42¼
Sep 894¼ 911¾ 882 906½ +38¾
Dec 906½ 917¾ 887¼ 912¾ +37
Mar 897½ 911¼ 891¼ 911 +34¾
May 895 900¾ 894 900¾ +32½
Jul 839¼ 860¾ 839¼ 860¼ +33¼
Sep 829 840½ 825 840½ +33¼
Dec 847¼ +30½
Mar 838½ +30½
May 824¼ +30½
Jul 777½ +28½
Est. sales 62,799. Fri.’s sales 60,150
Fri.’s open int 332,745, up 3,905
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 696½ 700 684¼ 691½ +10¾
Mar 701 704¾ 689½ 696¾ +10
May 698 702½ 688¼ 695¾ +9½
Jul 693¼ 695¾ 681¾ 689¼ +8¾
Sep 640¾ 645½ 633 640 +5½
Dec 626 630 619 625¾ +4¾
Mar 633½ 636 626½ 632¼ +4¼
May 635 635 632¾ 634¼ +4½
Jul 631½ 632½ 624¼ 630½ +4¼
Sep 576¾ 576¾ 576¾ 576¾ +1¼
Dec 568 569 560½ 565¼ +1¼
Jul 571 +1¼
Dec 533½ 533½ 532¾ 532¾
Est. sales 197,376. Fri.’s sales 178,838
Fri.’s open int 1,472,427, up 2,508
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 375¾ 392¾ 375¾ 389 +22½
Mar 387¼ 399¼ 384 398 +20¾
May 385 398½ 385 398½ +17¾
Jul 382½ 398¾ 382½ 398¾ +15½
Sep 384½ +16
Dec 384½ +16
Mar 376¾ +16
May 393¼ +16
Jul 381¼ +16
Sep 397 +16
Jul 374½ +16
Sep 390¼ +16
Est. sales 510. Fri.’s sales 510
Fri.’s open int 4,543, up 29
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1400 1411¼ 1385½ 1407 +19¼
Jan 1415 1424 1397¾ 1419½ +19¼
Mar 1422½ 1431¾ 1406½ 1427½ +18½
May 1427¾ 1438 1414 1434¾ +18½
Jul 1429 1440 1417½ 1438¼ +18¾
Aug 1417¾ 1423¾ 1403¼ 1422¼ +17¼
Sep 1384¼ 1389 1372 1387¾ +14¾
Nov 1367½ 1377½ 1356½ 1373½ +14
Jan 1371¼ 1378¼ 1361¼ 1376¾ +14¼
Mar 1356¾ 1371 1356 1371 +14¼
May 1357 1369¼ 1356 1369¼ +13¾
Jul 1370¾ +13
Aug 1360 +13
Sep 1339¾ +15
Nov 1324½ 1331¾ 1318¾ 1331¾ +11¾
Jul 1327¾ +11¾
Nov 1279 1284 1279 1284 +9½
Est. sales 285,787. Fri.’s sales 272,720
Fri.’s open int 567,058
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 72.50 74.28 72.50 73.21 +1.42
Jan 69.55 71.44 69.55 70.61 +1.40
Mar 67.08 68.65 66.91 68.13 +1.44
May 65.10 66.82 65.10 66.44 +1.41
Jul 63.97 65.15 63.86 64.94 +1.42
Aug 63.51 63.85 62.82 63.68 +1.38
Sep 62.53 62.82 61.82 62.69 +1.34
Oct 61.68 61.89 61.02 61.83 +1.31
Dec 60.15 61.52 60.15 61.36 +1.34
Jan 60.51 60.96 60.50 60.96 +1.32
Mar 60.44 +1.30
May 60.05 +1.30
Jul 59.64 +1.30
Aug 59.02 +1.30
Sep 58.45 +1.30
Oct 58.05 +1.10
Dec 58.00 +1.20
Jul 57.95 +1.19
Oct 57.80 +1.19
Dec 57.67 +1.14
Est. sales 103,254. Fri.’s sales 99,847
Fri.’s open int 428,576
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 434.00 440.50 421.10 428.10 +2.70
Jan 425.50 430.00 412.30 419.10 +2.90
Mar 411.00 419.10 402.40 409.30 +2.60
May 406.00 415.00 397.00 404.20 +2.40
Jul 406.90 411.10 395.90 403.00 +2.50
Aug 399.10 399.60 391.80 398.50 +2.10
Sep 391.00 392.60 386.40 392.30 +1.30
Oct 387.00 387.70 379.90 385.60 +.80
Dec 390.60 390.60 379.10 384.90 +.70
Jan 383.70 +.60
Mar 377.00 380.40 377.00 380.40 +.60
May 378.80 +1.00
Jul 379.00 +1.10
Aug 376.70 +1.60
Sep 372.00 +1.30
Oct 366.00 366.70 366.00 366.70 +.10
Dec 366.10 +.20
Jul 358.60 +.20
Oct 358.60 +.20
Dec 352.70 +.10
Est. sales 107,243. Fri.’s sales 100,167
Fri.’s open int 396,269, up 2,901

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

