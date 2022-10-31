CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|884½
|893¼
|853¾
|882¼
|+53
|Mar
|895¼
|911¼
|872
|899¼
|+50¼
|May
|910
|919
|881½
|907½
|+47½
|Jul
|903¼
|912¼
|878¼
|903¾
|+42¼
|Sep
|894¼
|911¾
|882
|906½
|+38¾
|Dec
|906½
|917¾
|887¼
|912¾
|+37
|Mar
|897½
|911¼
|891¼
|911
|+34¾
|May
|895
|900¾
|894
|900¾
|+32½
|Jul
|839¼
|860¾
|839¼
|860¼
|+33¼
|Sep
|829
|840½
|825
|840½
|+33¼
|Dec
|847¼
|+30½
|Mar
|838½
|+30½
|May
|824¼
|+30½
|Jul
|777½
|+28½
|Est. sales 62,799.
|Fri.’s sales 60,150
|Fri.’s open int 332,745,
|up 3,905
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|696½
|700
|684¼
|691½
|+10¾
|Mar
|701
|704¾
|689½
|696¾
|+10
|May
|698
|702½
|688¼
|695¾
|+9½
|Jul
|693¼
|695¾
|681¾
|689¼
|+8¾
|Sep
|640¾
|645½
|633
|640
|+5½
|Dec
|626
|630
|619
|625¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|633½
|636
|626½
|632¼
|+4¼
|May
|635
|635
|632¾
|634¼
|+4½
|Jul
|631½
|632½
|624¼
|630½
|+4¼
|Sep
|576¾
|576¾
|576¾
|576¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|568
|569
|560½
|565¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|571
|+1¼
|Dec
|533½
|533½
|532¾
|532¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 197,376.
|Fri.’s sales 178,838
|Fri.’s open int 1,472,427,
|up 2,508
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|375¾
|392¾
|375¾
|389
|+22½
|Mar
|387¼
|399¼
|384
|398
|+20¾
|May
|385
|398½
|385
|398½
|+17¾
|Jul
|382½
|398¾
|382½
|398¾
|+15½
|Sep
|384½
|+16
|Dec
|384½
|+16
|Mar
|376¾
|+16
|May
|393¼
|+16
|Jul
|381¼
|+16
|Sep
|397
|+16
|Jul
|374½
|+16
|Sep
|390¼
|+16
|Est. sales 510.
|Fri.’s sales 510
|Fri.’s open int 4,543,
|up 29
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1400
|1411¼
|1385½
|1407
|+19¼
|Jan
|1415
|1424
|1397¾
|1419½
|+19¼
|Mar
|1422½
|1431¾
|1406½
|1427½
|+18½
|May
|1427¾
|1438
|1414
|1434¾
|+18½
|Jul
|1429
|1440
|1417½
|1438¼
|+18¾
|Aug
|1417¾
|1423¾
|1403¼
|1422¼
|+17¼
|Sep
|1384¼
|1389
|1372
|1387¾
|+14¾
|Nov
|1367½
|1377½
|1356½
|1373½
|+14
|Jan
|1371¼
|1378¼
|1361¼
|1376¾
|+14¼
|Mar
|1356¾
|1371
|1356
|1371
|+14¼
|May
|1357
|1369¼
|1356
|1369¼
|+13¾
|Jul
|1370¾
|+13
|Aug
|1360
|+13
|Sep
|1339¾
|+15
|Nov
|1324½
|1331¾
|1318¾
|1331¾
|+11¾
|Jul
|1327¾
|+11¾
|Nov
|1279
|1284
|1279
|1284
|+9½
|Est. sales 285,787.
|Fri.’s sales 272,720
|Fri.’s open int 567,058
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|72.50
|74.28
|72.50
|73.21
|+1.42
|Jan
|69.55
|71.44
|69.55
|70.61
|+1.40
|Mar
|67.08
|68.65
|66.91
|68.13
|+1.44
|May
|65.10
|66.82
|65.10
|66.44
|+1.41
|Jul
|63.97
|65.15
|63.86
|64.94
|+1.42
|Aug
|63.51
|63.85
|62.82
|63.68
|+1.38
|Sep
|62.53
|62.82
|61.82
|62.69
|+1.34
|Oct
|61.68
|61.89
|61.02
|61.83
|+1.31
|Dec
|60.15
|61.52
|60.15
|61.36
|+1.34
|Jan
|60.51
|60.96
|60.50
|60.96
|+1.32
|Mar
|60.44
|+1.30
|May
|60.05
|+1.30
|Jul
|59.64
|+1.30
|Aug
|59.02
|+1.30
|Sep
|58.45
|+1.30
|Oct
|58.05
|+1.10
|Dec
|58.00
|+1.20
|Jul
|57.95
|+1.19
|Oct
|57.80
|+1.19
|Dec
|57.67
|+1.14
|Est. sales 103,254.
|Fri.’s sales 99,847
|Fri.’s open int 428,576
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|434.00
|440.50
|421.10
|428.10
|+2.70
|Jan
|425.50
|430.00
|412.30
|419.10
|+2.90
|Mar
|411.00
|419.10
|402.40
|409.30
|+2.60
|May
|406.00
|415.00
|397.00
|404.20
|+2.40
|Jul
|406.90
|411.10
|395.90
|403.00
|+2.50
|Aug
|399.10
|399.60
|391.80
|398.50
|+2.10
|Sep
|391.00
|392.60
|386.40
|392.30
|+1.30
|Oct
|387.00
|387.70
|379.90
|385.60
|+.80
|Dec
|390.60
|390.60
|379.10
|384.90
|+.70
|Jan
|383.70
|+.60
|Mar
|377.00
|380.40
|377.00
|380.40
|+.60
|May
|378.80
|+1.00
|Jul
|379.00
|+1.10
|Aug
|376.70
|+1.60
|Sep
|372.00
|+1.30
|Oct
|366.00
|366.70
|366.00
|366.70
|+.10
|Dec
|366.10
|+.20
|Jul
|358.60
|+.20
|Oct
|358.60
|+.20
|Dec
|352.70
|+.10
|Est. sales 107,243.
|Fri.’s sales 100,167
|Fri.’s open int 396,269,
|up 2,901
