CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 884½ 893¼ 853¾ 882¼ +53 Mar 895¼ 911¼ 872 899¼ +50¼ May 910 919 881½ 907½ +47½ Jul 903¼ 912¼ 878¼ 903¾ +42¼ Sep 894¼ 911¾ 882 906½ +38¾ Dec 906½ 917¾ 887¼ 912¾ +37 Mar 897½ 911¼ 891¼ 911 +34¾ May 895 900¾ 894 900¾ +32½ Jul 839¼ 860¾ 839¼ 860¼ +33¼ Sep 829 840½ 825 840½ +33¼ Dec 847¼ +30½ Mar 838½ +30½ May 824¼ +30½ Jul 777½ +28½ Est. sales 62,799. Fri.’s sales 60,150 Fri.’s open int 332,745, up 3,905 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 696½ 700 684¼ 691½ +10¾ Mar 701 704¾ 689½ 696¾ +10 May 698 702½ 688¼ 695¾ +9½ Jul 693¼ 695¾ 681¾ 689¼ +8¾ Sep 640¾ 645½ 633 640 +5½ Dec 626 630 619 625¾ +4¾ Mar 633½ 636 626½ 632¼ +4¼ May 635 635 632¾ 634¼ +4½ Jul 631½ 632½ 624¼ 630½ +4¼ Sep 576¾ 576¾ 576¾ 576¾ +1¼ Dec 568 569 560½ 565¼ +1¼ Jul 571 +1¼ Dec 533½ 533½ 532¾ 532¾ +¾ Est. sales 197,376. Fri.’s sales 178,838 Fri.’s open int 1,472,427, up 2,508 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 375¾ 392¾ 375¾ 389 +22½ Mar 387¼ 399¼ 384 398 +20¾ May 385 398½ 385 398½ +17¾ Jul 382½ 398¾ 382½ 398¾ +15½ Sep 384½ +16 Dec 384½ +16 Mar 376¾ +16 May 393¼ +16 Jul 381¼ +16 Sep 397 +16 Jul 374½ +16 Sep 390¼ +16 Est. sales 510. Fri.’s sales 510 Fri.’s open int 4,543, up 29 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1400 1411¼ 1385½ 1407 +19¼ Jan 1415 1424 1397¾ 1419½ +19¼ Mar 1422½ 1431¾ 1406½ 1427½ +18½ May 1427¾ 1438 1414 1434¾ +18½ Jul 1429 1440 1417½ 1438¼ +18¾ Aug 1417¾ 1423¾ 1403¼ 1422¼ +17¼ Sep 1384¼ 1389 1372 1387¾ +14¾ Nov 1367½ 1377½ 1356½ 1373½ +14 Jan 1371¼ 1378¼ 1361¼ 1376¾ +14¼ Mar 1356¾ 1371 1356 1371 +14¼ May 1357 1369¼ 1356 1369¼ +13¾ Jul 1370¾ +13 Aug 1360 +13 Sep 1339¾ +15 Nov 1324½ 1331¾ 1318¾ 1331¾ +11¾ Jul 1327¾ +11¾ Nov 1279 1284 1279 1284 +9½ Est. sales 285,787. Fri.’s sales 272,720 Fri.’s open int 567,058 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 72.50 74.28 72.50 73.21 +1.42 Jan 69.55 71.44 69.55 70.61 +1.40 Mar 67.08 68.65 66.91 68.13 +1.44 May 65.10 66.82 65.10 66.44 +1.41 Jul 63.97 65.15 63.86 64.94 +1.42 Aug 63.51 63.85 62.82 63.68 +1.38 Sep 62.53 62.82 61.82 62.69 +1.34 Oct 61.68 61.89 61.02 61.83 +1.31 Dec 60.15 61.52 60.15 61.36 +1.34 Jan 60.51 60.96 60.50 60.96 +1.32 Mar 60.44 +1.30 May 60.05 +1.30 Jul 59.64 +1.30 Aug 59.02 +1.30 Sep 58.45 +1.30 Oct 58.05 +1.10 Dec 58.00 +1.20 Jul 57.95 +1.19 Oct 57.80 +1.19 Dec 57.67 +1.14 Est. sales 103,254. Fri.’s sales 99,847 Fri.’s open int 428,576 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 434.00 440.50 421.10 428.10 +2.70 Jan 425.50 430.00 412.30 419.10 +2.90 Mar 411.00 419.10 402.40 409.30 +2.60 May 406.00 415.00 397.00 404.20 +2.40 Jul 406.90 411.10 395.90 403.00 +2.50 Aug 399.10 399.60 391.80 398.50 +2.10 Sep 391.00 392.60 386.40 392.30 +1.30 Oct 387.00 387.70 379.90 385.60 +.80 Dec 390.60 390.60 379.10 384.90 +.70 Jan 383.70 +.60 Mar 377.00 380.40 377.00 380.40 +.60 May 378.80 +1.00 Jul 379.00 +1.10 Aug 376.70 +1.60 Sep 372.00 +1.30 Oct 366.00 366.70 366.00 366.70 +.10 Dec 366.10 +.20 Jul 358.60 +.20 Oct 358.60 +.20 Dec 352.70 +.10 Est. sales 107,243. Fri.’s sales 100,167 Fri.’s open int 396,269, up 2,901

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.