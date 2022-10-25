CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 840 844¾ 826¾ 834¾ —4 Mar 858¾ 864 846¾ 854¼ —4 May 871½ 874 857¾ 865¼ —3¼ Jul 867¾ 870¼ 858½ 865¼ —1¾ Sep 872¼ 874¼ 863½ 870½ — ½ Dec 880¾ 881 870¼ 878¼ Mar 872 880¼ 872 879 +¼ May 870½ +¼ Jul 827¼ +½ Sep 807½ +½ Dec 817 —1 Mar 808¼ —1 May 794 —1 Jul 747¼ —1 Est. sales 78,377. Mon.’s sales 63,618 Mon.’s open int 316,858, up 3,404 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 681½ 687½ 677¾ 686¼ +4¾ Mar 687¼ 693¼ 684 692¼ +4½ May 687 693 683¾ 692 +4¾ Jul 681 686¾ 678 685¾ +4¼ Sep 634 640 633¼ 639 +3½ Dec 621½ 626¾ 620 625¾ +3¼ Mar 629½ 633¾ 627 632¾ +3¼ May 630 634¾ 629¼ 634¾ +3 Jul 629½ 632½ 629½ 631¼ +2¾ Sep 579¾ +2¾ Dec 565 568½ 565 568¼ +3¼ Jul 574 +3¼ Dec 535¾ 536 535½ 535½ +2¼ Est. sales 175,210. Mon.’s sales 205,793 Mon.’s open int 1,435,293, up 8,012 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 366¾ 366¾ 338½ 357½ —4¾ Mar 367 370 350 366 —4 May 372 373¾ 371¾ 372 —3¾ Jul 376½ 377 376½ 377 —2½ Sep 362¼ —2½ Dec 362¼ —2½ Mar 354½ —2½ May 371 —2½ Jul 359 —2½ Sep 374¾ —2½ Jul 352¼ —2½ Sep 368 —2½ Est. sales 749. Mon.’s sales 837 Mon.’s open int 4,270, up 65 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1372 1386½ 1366 1382 +10 Jan 1381¼ 1396½ 1375½ 1392¼ +11 Mar 1389¼ 1404½ 1383¾ 1401 +11¾ May 1396¾ 1411¾ 1392 1409 +12½ Jul 1401 1415 1396 1412¾ +12½ Aug 1388¼ 1401½ 1383 1399¾ +13 Sep 1365¾ 1371¾ 1362¼ 1370¼ +13 Nov 1344¾ 1359 1344 1358¼ +12¾ Jan 1354¼ 1362 1354¼ 1362 +12¾ Mar 1354¼ 1356½ 1354¼ 1356½ +11½ May 1348 1354½ 1348 1354½ +10½ Jul 1354½ +10¾ Aug 1343¾ +10¾ Sep 1317½ +10¾ Nov 1307 1314¾ 1306 1314¾ +7 Jul 1310¾ +7 Nov 1271½ +7 Est. sales 208,580. Mon.’s sales 265,326 Mon.’s open int 662,566 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 71.95 72.41 71.23 72.28 +.41 Jan 69.16 69.66 68.60 69.47 +.31 Mar 66.40 66.83 65.91 66.78 +.38 May 64.37 65.02 63.96 64.99 +.57 Jul 62.72 63.56 62.29 63.53 +.78 Aug 61.75 62.50 61.27 62.47 +.96 Sep 60.50 61.54 60.24 61.53 +.99 Oct 59.87 60.70 59.86 60.69 +1.00 Dec 59.15 60.13 58.69 60.12 +.97 Jan 59.75 +.95 Mar 59.31 +.93 May 58.93 +.92 Jul 58.55 +.92 Aug 57.94 +.95 Sep 57.38 +.95 Oct 56.94 +.93 Dec 56.76 +.91 Jul 56.71 +.91 Oct 56.59 +.91 Dec 56.46 +.87 Est. sales 107,204. Mon.’s sales 98,381 Mon.’s open int 422,232, up 6,846 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 408.70 418.30 407.00 415.60 +6.90 Jan 402.40 410.30 401.40 407.50 +5.10 Mar 394.90 400.60 393.90 398.10 +3.60 May 391.10 396.10 390.30 393.70 +2.80 Jul 392.00 397.50 391.00 393.60 +2.60 Aug 389.50 392.10 388.30 390.10 +2.10 Sep 384.90 388.10 384.90 385.80 +1.50 Oct 381.20 383.30 380.70 380.90 +1.20 Dec 380.70 383.00 379.50 380.60 +1.20 Jan 379.70 +1.20 Mar 376.60 +.90 May 374.80 +.60 Jul 374.50 +.60 Aug 371.00 +.50 Sep 368.50 +.50 Oct 365.00 +.50 Dec 362.70 +.50 Jul 354.50 +.50 Oct 354.50 +.50 Dec 352.90 +.30 Est. sales 102,497. Mon.’s sales 99,332 Mon.’s open int 385,124, up 3,684

