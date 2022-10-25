CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|840
|844¾
|826¾
|834¾
|—4
|Mar
|858¾
|864
|846¾
|854¼
|—4
|May
|871½
|874
|857¾
|865¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|867¾
|870¼
|858½
|865¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|872¼
|874¼
|863½
|870½
|—
|½
|Dec
|880¾
|881
|870¼
|878¼
|Mar
|872
|880¼
|872
|879
|+¼
|May
|870½
|+¼
|Jul
|827¼
|+½
|Sep
|807½
|+½
|Dec
|817
|—1
|Mar
|808¼
|—1
|May
|794
|—1
|Jul
|747¼
|—1
|Est. sales 78,377.
|Mon.’s sales 63,618
|Mon.’s open int 316,858,
|up 3,404
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|681½
|687½
|677¾
|686¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|687¼
|693¼
|684
|692¼
|+4½
|May
|687
|693
|683¾
|692
|+4¾
|Jul
|681
|686¾
|678
|685¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|634
|640
|633¼
|639
|+3½
|Dec
|621½
|626¾
|620
|625¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|629½
|633¾
|627
|632¾
|+3¼
|May
|630
|634¾
|629¼
|634¾
|+3
|Jul
|629½
|632½
|629½
|631¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|579¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|565
|568½
|565
|568¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|574
|+3¼
|Dec
|535¾
|536
|535½
|535½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 175,210.
|Mon.’s sales 205,793
|Mon.’s open int 1,435,293,
|up 8,012
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|366¾
|366¾
|338½
|357½
|—4¾
|Mar
|367
|370
|350
|366
|—4
|May
|372
|373¾
|371¾
|372
|—3¾
|Jul
|376½
|377
|376½
|377
|—2½
|Sep
|362¼
|—2½
|Dec
|362¼
|—2½
|Mar
|354½
|—2½
|May
|371
|—2½
|Jul
|359
|—2½
|Sep
|374¾
|—2½
|Jul
|352¼
|—2½
|Sep
|368
|—2½
|Est. sales 749.
|Mon.’s sales 837
|Mon.’s open int 4,270,
|up 65
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1372
|1386½
|1366
|1382
|+10
|Jan
|1381¼
|1396½
|1375½
|1392¼
|+11
|Mar
|1389¼
|1404½
|1383¾
|1401
|+11¾
|May
|1396¾
|1411¾
|1392
|1409
|+12½
|Jul
|1401
|1415
|1396
|1412¾
|+12½
|Aug
|1388¼
|1401½
|1383
|1399¾
|+13
|Sep
|1365¾
|1371¾
|1362¼
|1370¼
|+13
|Nov
|1344¾
|1359
|1344
|1358¼
|+12¾
|Jan
|1354¼
|1362
|1354¼
|1362
|+12¾
|Mar
|1354¼
|1356½
|1354¼
|1356½
|+11½
|May
|1348
|1354½
|1348
|1354½
|+10½
|Jul
|1354½
|+10¾
|Aug
|1343¾
|+10¾
|Sep
|1317½
|+10¾
|Nov
|1307
|1314¾
|1306
|1314¾
|+7
|Jul
|1310¾
|+7
|Nov
|1271½
|+7
|Est. sales 208,580.
|Mon.’s sales 265,326
|Mon.’s open int 662,566
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|71.95
|72.41
|71.23
|72.28
|+.41
|Jan
|69.16
|69.66
|68.60
|69.47
|+.31
|Mar
|66.40
|66.83
|65.91
|66.78
|+.38
|May
|64.37
|65.02
|63.96
|64.99
|+.57
|Jul
|62.72
|63.56
|62.29
|63.53
|+.78
|Aug
|61.75
|62.50
|61.27
|62.47
|+.96
|Sep
|60.50
|61.54
|60.24
|61.53
|+.99
|Oct
|59.87
|60.70
|59.86
|60.69
|+1.00
|Dec
|59.15
|60.13
|58.69
|60.12
|+.97
|Jan
|59.75
|+.95
|Mar
|59.31
|+.93
|May
|58.93
|+.92
|Jul
|58.55
|+.92
|Aug
|57.94
|+.95
|Sep
|57.38
|+.95
|Oct
|56.94
|+.93
|Dec
|56.76
|+.91
|Jul
|56.71
|+.91
|Oct
|56.59
|+.91
|Dec
|56.46
|+.87
|Est. sales 107,204.
|Mon.’s sales 98,381
|Mon.’s open int 422,232,
|up 6,846
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|408.70
|418.30
|407.00
|415.60
|+6.90
|Jan
|402.40
|410.30
|401.40
|407.50
|+5.10
|Mar
|394.90
|400.60
|393.90
|398.10
|+3.60
|May
|391.10
|396.10
|390.30
|393.70
|+2.80
|Jul
|392.00
|397.50
|391.00
|393.60
|+2.60
|Aug
|389.50
|392.10
|388.30
|390.10
|+2.10
|Sep
|384.90
|388.10
|384.90
|385.80
|+1.50
|Oct
|381.20
|383.30
|380.70
|380.90
|+1.20
|Dec
|380.70
|383.00
|379.50
|380.60
|+1.20
|Jan
|379.70
|+1.20
|Mar
|376.60
|+.90
|May
|374.80
|+.60
|Jul
|374.50
|+.60
|Aug
|371.00
|+.50
|Sep
|368.50
|+.50
|Oct
|365.00
|+.50
|Dec
|362.70
|+.50
|Jul
|354.50
|+.50
|Oct
|354.50
|+.50
|Dec
|352.90
|+.30
|Est. sales 102,497.
|Mon.’s sales 99,332
|Mon.’s open int 385,124,
|up 3,684
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.