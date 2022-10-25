RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
The Associated Press

October 25, 2022

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 840 844¾ 826¾ 834¾ —4
Mar 858¾ 864 846¾ 854¼ —4
May 871½ 874 857¾ 865¼ —3¼
Jul 867¾ 870¼ 858½ 865¼ —1¾
Sep 872¼ 874¼ 863½ 870½ ½
Dec 880¾ 881 870¼ 878¼
Mar 872 880¼ 872 879
May 870½
Jul 827¼
Sep 807½
Dec 817 —1
Mar 808¼ —1
May 794 —1
Jul 747¼ —1
Est. sales 78,377. Mon.’s sales 63,618
Mon.’s open int 316,858, up 3,404
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 681½ 687½ 677¾ 686¼ +4¾
Mar 687¼ 693¼ 684 692¼ +4½
May 687 693 683¾ 692 +4¾
Jul 681 686¾ 678 685¾ +4¼
Sep 634 640 633¼ 639 +3½
Dec 621½ 626¾ 620 625¾ +3¼
Mar 629½ 633¾ 627 632¾ +3¼
May 630 634¾ 629¼ 634¾ +3
Jul 629½ 632½ 629½ 631¼ +2¾
Sep 579¾ +2¾
Dec 565 568½ 565 568¼ +3¼
Jul 574 +3¼
Dec 535¾ 536 535½ 535½ +2¼
Est. sales 175,210. Mon.’s sales 205,793
Mon.’s open int 1,435,293, up 8,012
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 366¾ 366¾ 338½ 357½ —4¾
Mar 367 370 350 366 —4
May 372 373¾ 371¾ 372 —3¾
Jul 376½ 377 376½ 377 —2½
Sep 362¼ —2½
Dec 362¼ —2½
Mar 354½ —2½
May 371 —2½
Jul 359 —2½
Sep 374¾ —2½
Jul 352¼ —2½
Sep 368 —2½
Est. sales 749. Mon.’s sales 837
Mon.’s open int 4,270, up 65
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1372 1386½ 1366 1382 +10
Jan 1381¼ 1396½ 1375½ 1392¼ +11
Mar 1389¼ 1404½ 1383¾ 1401 +11¾
May 1396¾ 1411¾ 1392 1409 +12½
Jul 1401 1415 1396 1412¾ +12½
Aug 1388¼ 1401½ 1383 1399¾ +13
Sep 1365¾ 1371¾ 1362¼ 1370¼ +13
Nov 1344¾ 1359 1344 1358¼ +12¾
Jan 1354¼ 1362 1354¼ 1362 +12¾
Mar 1354¼ 1356½ 1354¼ 1356½ +11½
May 1348 1354½ 1348 1354½ +10½
Jul 1354½ +10¾
Aug 1343¾ +10¾
Sep 1317½ +10¾
Nov 1307 1314¾ 1306 1314¾ +7
Jul 1310¾ +7
Nov 1271½ +7
Est. sales 208,580. Mon.’s sales 265,326
Mon.’s open int 662,566
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 71.95 72.41 71.23 72.28 +.41
Jan 69.16 69.66 68.60 69.47 +.31
Mar 66.40 66.83 65.91 66.78 +.38
May 64.37 65.02 63.96 64.99 +.57
Jul 62.72 63.56 62.29 63.53 +.78
Aug 61.75 62.50 61.27 62.47 +.96
Sep 60.50 61.54 60.24 61.53 +.99
Oct 59.87 60.70 59.86 60.69 +1.00
Dec 59.15 60.13 58.69 60.12 +.97
Jan 59.75 +.95
Mar 59.31 +.93
May 58.93 +.92
Jul 58.55 +.92
Aug 57.94 +.95
Sep 57.38 +.95
Oct 56.94 +.93
Dec 56.76 +.91
Jul 56.71 +.91
Oct 56.59 +.91
Dec 56.46 +.87
Est. sales 107,204. Mon.’s sales 98,381
Mon.’s open int 422,232, up 6,846
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 408.70 418.30 407.00 415.60 +6.90
Jan 402.40 410.30 401.40 407.50 +5.10
Mar 394.90 400.60 393.90 398.10 +3.60
May 391.10 396.10 390.30 393.70 +2.80
Jul 392.00 397.50 391.00 393.60 +2.60
Aug 389.50 392.10 388.30 390.10 +2.10
Sep 384.90 388.10 384.90 385.80 +1.50
Oct 381.20 383.30 380.70 380.90 +1.20
Dec 380.70 383.00 379.50 380.60 +1.20
Jan 379.70 +1.20
Mar 376.60 +.90
May 374.80 +.60
Jul 374.50 +.60
Aug 371.00 +.50
Sep 368.50 +.50
Oct 365.00 +.50
Dec 362.70 +.50
Jul 354.50 +.50
Oct 354.50 +.50
Dec 352.90 +.30
Est. sales 102,497. Mon.’s sales 99,332
Mon.’s open int 385,124, up 3,684

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

