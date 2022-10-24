RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 853¾ 856½ 833½ 838¾ —12
Mar 873 875¾ 853¼ 858¼ —11¼
May 882½ 885¼ 863¾ 868½ —11
Jul 880 882¾ 863½ 867 —11
Sep 878¼ 883½ 867¾ 871 —10¼
Dec 889¼ 889½ 875 878¼ —9¾
Mar 891¾ 891¾ 878¾ 878¾ —9¼
May 870¼ —8¼
Jul 826¾ —9
Sep 807 —9
Dec 818 —9
Mar 809¼ —9
May 795 —9
Jul 748¼ —9
Est. sales 66,219. Fri.’s sales 63,198
Fri.’s open int 313,454
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 682¼ 686½ 677¼ 681½ —2¾
Mar 688 692¼ 683½ 687¾ —2¾
May 689 691½ 683½ 687¼ —2½
Jul 682 685¾ 678 681½ —2
Sep 637 637¾ 632¼ 635½ —1½
Dec 623¾ 624¼ 619½ 622½ —2
Mar 627¼ 631 627 629½ —2¼
May 630½ 631¾ 629¼ 631¾ —2
Jul 627½ 629½ 626 628½ —1¾
Sep 577 ¾
Dec 563¼ 565¾ 563 565 ¾
Jul 570¾ ¾
Dec 534 534 533¼ 533¼ —2¼
Est. sales 187,660. Fri.’s sales 178,245
Fri.’s open int 1,427,281, up 8,809
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 380½ 384¼ 355½ 362¼ —14
Mar 383½ 383½ 363¾ 370 —12½
May 385 385 375 375¾ —12½
Jul 379½ —12½
Sep 364¾ —12½
Dec 364¾ —12½
Mar 357 —12½
May 373½
Jul 361½
Sep 377¼
Jul 354¾
Sep 370½
Est. sales 349. Fri.’s sales 299
Fri.’s open int 4,205, up 14
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1393 1393 1368¼ 1372 —23½
Jan 1402¾ 1402¾ 1377¾ 1381¼ —23¼
Mar 1410 1410 1386 1389¼ —22½
May 1416½ 1416½ 1393¾ 1396½ —22½
Jul 1419¼ 1419¼ 1398¼ 1400¼ —22¼
Aug 1402 1402½ 1385 1386¾ —19½
Sep 1365½ 1365½ 1355½ 1357¼ —16¼
Nov 1356½ 1358¼ 1342¼ 1345½ —15½
Jan 1355¾ 1355¾ 1346¼ 1349¼ —15¼
Mar 1348½ 1348¾ 1345 1345 —14½
May 1351 1351 1344 1344 —14
Jul 1343¾ —14½
Aug 1333 —14½
Sep 1306¾ —3
Nov 1313¾ 1313¾ 1307 1307¾ —8
Jul 1303¾ —8
Nov 1264½ —8
Est. sales 237,006. Fri.’s sales 204,844
Fri.’s open int 674,372
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 71.60 72.56 70.52 71.87 +.37
Jan 69.01 69.73 68.08 69.16 +.19
Mar 66.49 66.90 65.62 66.40 —.12
May 64.62 64.87 63.79 64.42 —.29
Jul 63.03 63.15 62.16 62.75 —.32
Aug 61.80 61.80 61.31 61.51 —.33
Sep 60.43 60.83 60.13 60.54 —.36
Oct 59.67 59.86 59.61 59.69 —.38
Dec 59.19 59.54 58.76 59.15 —.44
Jan 58.80 —.44
Mar 58.38 —.45
May 58.01 —.47
Jul 57.63 —.47
Aug 56.99 —.47
Sep 56.43 —.49
Oct 56.01 —.50
Dec 55.85 —.52
Jul 55.80 —.52
Oct 55.68 —.52
Dec 55.59 —.52
Est. sales 102,668. Fri.’s sales 97,584
Fri.’s open int 415,386, up 4,801
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 417.90 418.40 406.50 408.70 —9.20
Jan 410.40 410.40 400.30 402.40 —7.90
Mar 401.60 401.60 392.60 394.50 —7.10
May 397.60 397.60 389.50 390.90 —7.00
Jul 397.20 397.20 389.70 391.00 —6.60
Aug 391.60 393.00 387.00 388.00 —6.20
Sep 385.70 386.40 383.30 384.30 —5.70
Oct 381.30 381.30 379.70 379.70 —5.40
Dec 382.20 384.30 378.40 379.40 —5.30
Jan 378.50 —5.30
Mar 375.70 —5.20
May 375.00 375.00 374.20 374.20 —5.20
Jul 373.90 —5.00
Aug 370.50 —4.90
Sep 368.00 —4.90
Oct 364.50 —4.90
Dec 362.20 —4.90
Jul 354.00 —4.90
Oct 354.00 —4.90
Dec 352.60 —5.30
Est. sales 98,546. Fri.’s sales 92,223
Fri.’s open int 381,440, up 3,366

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

Microsoft working with CISA on assessment tool for cloud security configurations

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up