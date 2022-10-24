CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 853¾ 856½ 833½ 838¾ —12 Mar 873 875¾ 853¼ 858¼ —11¼ May 882½ 885¼ 863¾ 868½ —11 Jul 880 882¾ 863½ 867 —11 Sep 878¼ 883½ 867¾ 871 —10¼ Dec 889¼ 889½ 875 878¼ —9¾ Mar 891¾ 891¾ 878¾ 878¾ —9¼ May 870¼ —8¼ Jul 826¾ —9 Sep 807 —9 Dec 818 —9 Mar 809¼ —9 May 795 —9 Jul 748¼ —9 Est. sales 66,219. Fri.’s sales 63,198 Fri.’s open int 313,454 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 682¼ 686½ 677¼ 681½ —2¾ Mar 688 692¼ 683½ 687¾ —2¾ May 689 691½ 683½ 687¼ —2½ Jul 682 685¾ 678 681½ —2 Sep 637 637¾ 632¼ 635½ —1½ Dec 623¾ 624¼ 619½ 622½ —2 Mar 627¼ 631 627 629½ —2¼ May 630½ 631¾ 629¼ 631¾ —2 Jul 627½ 629½ 626 628½ —1¾ Sep 577 — ¾ Dec 563¼ 565¾ 563 565 — ¾ Jul 570¾ — ¾ Dec 534 534 533¼ 533¼ —2¼ Est. sales 187,660. Fri.’s sales 178,245 Fri.’s open int 1,427,281, up 8,809 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 380½ 384¼ 355½ 362¼ —14 Mar 383½ 383½ 363¾ 370 —12½ May 385 385 375 375¾ —12½ Jul 379½ —12½ Sep 364¾ —12½ Dec 364¾ —12½ Mar 357 —12½ May 373½ +¾ Jul 361½ +¾ Sep 377¼ +¾ Jul 354¾ +¾ Sep 370½ +¾ Est. sales 349. Fri.’s sales 299 Fri.’s open int 4,205, up 14 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1393 1393 1368¼ 1372 —23½ Jan 1402¾ 1402¾ 1377¾ 1381¼ —23¼ Mar 1410 1410 1386 1389¼ —22½ May 1416½ 1416½ 1393¾ 1396½ —22½ Jul 1419¼ 1419¼ 1398¼ 1400¼ —22¼ Aug 1402 1402½ 1385 1386¾ —19½ Sep 1365½ 1365½ 1355½ 1357¼ —16¼ Nov 1356½ 1358¼ 1342¼ 1345½ —15½ Jan 1355¾ 1355¾ 1346¼ 1349¼ —15¼ Mar 1348½ 1348¾ 1345 1345 —14½ May 1351 1351 1344 1344 —14 Jul 1343¾ —14½ Aug 1333 —14½ Sep 1306¾ —3 Nov 1313¾ 1313¾ 1307 1307¾ —8 Jul 1303¾ —8 Nov 1264½ —8 Est. sales 237,006. Fri.’s sales 204,844 Fri.’s open int 674,372 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 71.60 72.56 70.52 71.87 +.37 Jan 69.01 69.73 68.08 69.16 +.19 Mar 66.49 66.90 65.62 66.40 —.12 May 64.62 64.87 63.79 64.42 —.29 Jul 63.03 63.15 62.16 62.75 —.32 Aug 61.80 61.80 61.31 61.51 —.33 Sep 60.43 60.83 60.13 60.54 —.36 Oct 59.67 59.86 59.61 59.69 —.38 Dec 59.19 59.54 58.76 59.15 —.44 Jan 58.80 —.44 Mar 58.38 —.45 May 58.01 —.47 Jul 57.63 —.47 Aug 56.99 —.47 Sep 56.43 —.49 Oct 56.01 —.50 Dec 55.85 —.52 Jul 55.80 —.52 Oct 55.68 —.52 Dec 55.59 —.52 Est. sales 102,668. Fri.’s sales 97,584 Fri.’s open int 415,386, up 4,801 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 417.90 418.40 406.50 408.70 —9.20 Jan 410.40 410.40 400.30 402.40 —7.90 Mar 401.60 401.60 392.60 394.50 —7.10 May 397.60 397.60 389.50 390.90 —7.00 Jul 397.20 397.20 389.70 391.00 —6.60 Aug 391.60 393.00 387.00 388.00 —6.20 Sep 385.70 386.40 383.30 384.30 —5.70 Oct 381.30 381.30 379.70 379.70 —5.40 Dec 382.20 384.30 378.40 379.40 —5.30 Jan 378.50 —5.30 Mar 375.70 —5.20 May 375.00 375.00 374.20 374.20 —5.20 Jul 373.90 —5.00 Aug 370.50 —4.90 Sep 368.00 —4.90 Oct 364.50 —4.90 Dec 362.20 —4.90 Jul 354.00 —4.90 Oct 354.00 —4.90 Dec 352.60 —5.30 Est. sales 98,546. Fri.’s sales 92,223 Fri.’s open int 381,440, up 3,366

