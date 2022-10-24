CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|853¾
|856½
|833½
|838¾
|—12
|Mar
|873
|875¾
|853¼
|858¼
|—11¼
|May
|882½
|885¼
|863¾
|868½
|—11
|Jul
|880
|882¾
|863½
|867
|—11
|Sep
|878¼
|883½
|867¾
|871
|—10¼
|Dec
|889¼
|889½
|875
|878¼
|—9¾
|Mar
|891¾
|891¾
|878¾
|878¾
|—9¼
|May
|870¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|826¾
|—9
|Sep
|807
|—9
|Dec
|818
|—9
|Mar
|809¼
|—9
|May
|795
|—9
|Jul
|748¼
|—9
|Est. sales 66,219.
|Fri.’s sales 63,198
|Fri.’s open int 313,454
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|682¼
|686½
|677¼
|681½
|—2¾
|Mar
|688
|692¼
|683½
|687¾
|—2¾
|May
|689
|691½
|683½
|687¼
|—2½
|Jul
|682
|685¾
|678
|681½
|—2
|Sep
|637
|637¾
|632¼
|635½
|—1½
|Dec
|623¾
|624¼
|619½
|622½
|—2
|Mar
|627¼
|631
|627
|629½
|—2¼
|May
|630½
|631¾
|629¼
|631¾
|—2
|Jul
|627½
|629½
|626
|628½
|—1¾
|Sep
|577
|—
|¾
|Dec
|563¼
|565¾
|563
|565
|—
|¾
|Jul
|570¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|534
|534
|533¼
|533¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 187,660.
|Fri.’s sales 178,245
|Fri.’s open int 1,427,281,
|up 8,809
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|380½
|384¼
|355½
|362¼
|—14
|Mar
|383½
|383½
|363¾
|370
|—12½
|May
|385
|385
|375
|375¾
|—12½
|Jul
|379½
|—12½
|Sep
|364¾
|—12½
|Dec
|364¾
|—12½
|Mar
|357
|—12½
|May
|373½
|+¾
|Jul
|361½
|+¾
|Sep
|377¼
|+¾
|Jul
|354¾
|+¾
|Sep
|370½
|+¾
|Est. sales 349.
|Fri.’s sales 299
|Fri.’s open int 4,205,
|up 14
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1393
|1393
|1368¼
|1372
|—23½
|Jan
|1402¾
|1402¾
|1377¾
|1381¼
|—23¼
|Mar
|1410
|1410
|1386
|1389¼
|—22½
|May
|1416½
|1416½
|1393¾
|1396½
|—22½
|Jul
|1419¼
|1419¼
|1398¼
|1400¼
|—22¼
|Aug
|1402
|1402½
|1385
|1386¾
|—19½
|Sep
|1365½
|1365½
|1355½
|1357¼
|—16¼
|Nov
|1356½
|1358¼
|1342¼
|1345½
|—15½
|Jan
|1355¾
|1355¾
|1346¼
|1349¼
|—15¼
|Mar
|1348½
|1348¾
|1345
|1345
|—14½
|May
|1351
|1351
|1344
|1344
|—14
|Jul
|1343¾
|—14½
|Aug
|1333
|—14½
|Sep
|1306¾
|—3
|Nov
|1313¾
|1313¾
|1307
|1307¾
|—8
|Jul
|1303¾
|—8
|Nov
|1264½
|—8
|Est. sales 237,006.
|Fri.’s sales 204,844
|Fri.’s open int 674,372
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|71.60
|72.56
|70.52
|71.87
|+.37
|Jan
|69.01
|69.73
|68.08
|69.16
|+.19
|Mar
|66.49
|66.90
|65.62
|66.40
|—.12
|May
|64.62
|64.87
|63.79
|64.42
|—.29
|Jul
|63.03
|63.15
|62.16
|62.75
|—.32
|Aug
|61.80
|61.80
|61.31
|61.51
|—.33
|Sep
|60.43
|60.83
|60.13
|60.54
|—.36
|Oct
|59.67
|59.86
|59.61
|59.69
|—.38
|Dec
|59.19
|59.54
|58.76
|59.15
|—.44
|Jan
|58.80
|—.44
|Mar
|58.38
|—.45
|May
|58.01
|—.47
|Jul
|57.63
|—.47
|Aug
|56.99
|—.47
|Sep
|56.43
|—.49
|Oct
|56.01
|—.50
|Dec
|55.85
|—.52
|Jul
|55.80
|—.52
|Oct
|55.68
|—.52
|Dec
|55.59
|—.52
|Est. sales 102,668.
|Fri.’s sales 97,584
|Fri.’s open int 415,386,
|up 4,801
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|417.90
|418.40
|406.50
|408.70
|—9.20
|Jan
|410.40
|410.40
|400.30
|402.40
|—7.90
|Mar
|401.60
|401.60
|392.60
|394.50
|—7.10
|May
|397.60
|397.60
|389.50
|390.90
|—7.00
|Jul
|397.20
|397.20
|389.70
|391.00
|—6.60
|Aug
|391.60
|393.00
|387.00
|388.00
|—6.20
|Sep
|385.70
|386.40
|383.30
|384.30
|—5.70
|Oct
|381.30
|381.30
|379.70
|379.70
|—5.40
|Dec
|382.20
|384.30
|378.40
|379.40
|—5.30
|Jan
|378.50
|—5.30
|Mar
|375.70
|—5.20
|May
|375.00
|375.00
|374.20
|374.20
|—5.20
|Jul
|373.90
|—5.00
|Aug
|370.50
|—4.90
|Sep
|368.00
|—4.90
|Oct
|364.50
|—4.90
|Dec
|362.20
|—4.90
|Jul
|354.00
|—4.90
|Oct
|354.00
|—4.90
|Dec
|352.60
|—5.30
|Est. sales 98,546.
|Fri.’s sales 92,223
|Fri.’s open int 381,440,
|up 3,366
