CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 844½ 855¾ 836¾ 849¼ +8 Mar 861¼ 873½ 855¼ 868 +8½ May 870¾ 883 865¼ 878 +9¼ Jul 868 881 862¼ 877 +11 Sep 869¼ 882½ 864½ 880¼ +13 Dec 873¾ 890¼ 870 887¼ +15 Mar 883¾ 888¾ 882¾ 887 +15¼ May 875 878 875 878 +14¼ Jul 830¾ 833 830 833 +11 Sep 813¼ +11 Dec 824¼ +11 Mar 815½ +11 May 801¼ +11 Jul 754½ +11 Est. sales 72,707. Wed.’s sales 68,042 Wed.’s open int 309,477, up 48 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 678 687 676¾ 684 +5¾ Mar 684 692¾ 683 690 +5½ May 685 692¾ 683½ 690 +5 Jul 679 686½ 678 684½ +5 Sep 633¾ 639 632 638 +4½ Dec 620 626¼ 619¼ 625 +4½ Mar 628 632¾ 628 631¾ +4¼ May 630 633½ 629¾ 633½ +3¾ Jul 626¾ 629¾ 626¾ 629¾ +3¾ Sep 577¼ +2¾ Dec 564 566 564 566 +2¾ Jul 571¾ +2¾ Dec 535½ 535¾ 531½ 535¾ +1½ Est. sales 233,054. Wed.’s sales 202,269 Wed.’s open int 1,413,748 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 374 385¼ 373¼ 375½ +¾ Mar 389 389¼ 380 382½ +1¾ May 388 388½ 388 388½ +2¼ Jul 392¾ +2¾ Sep 378 +2¾ Dec 378 +2¾ Mar 370¼ +2¾ May 373½ +2¾ Jul 361½ +2¾ Sep 377¼ +2¾ Jul 354¾ +2¾ Sep 370½ +2¾ Est. sales 397. Wed.’s sales 823 Wed.’s open int 4,096, up 54 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1371 1396½ 1370¼ 1391½ +19 Jan 1381¾ 1405 1380 1400 +17¼ Mar 1390¼ 1412½ 1388¾ 1407¾ +16 May 1398¼ 1420 1397½ 1414½ +14¾ Jul 1402½ 1422¾ 1401¼ 1417¼ +14 Aug 1391¾ 1406¾ 1387 1402 +12 Sep 1362 1374 1356½ 1370 +10 Nov 1347½ 1363½ 1345¾ 1358 +9½ Jan 1361½ 1365¾ 1361½ 1362 +9¾ Mar 1359 1359½ 1357¾ 1357¾ +10 May 1357¼ 1357¼ 1356 1356½ +9¾ Jul 1357 +9¾ Aug 1346¼ +9¾ Sep 1308½ +9¾ Nov 1308¼ 1312½ 1306¾ 1311 +5 Jul 1307 +5 Nov 1267 1270 1265 1268¼ —4 Est. sales 222,562. Wed.’s sales 217,002 Wed.’s open int 714,797, up 265 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 70.53 72.06 70.04 70.42 —.22 Jan 67.97 69.40 67.70 67.94 —.07 Mar 65.58 66.96 65.30 65.64 —.06 May 64.10 65.11 63.75 64.07 —.12 Jul 62.70 63.47 62.22 62.60 —.19 Aug 61.65 62.11 61.00 61.36 —.22 Sep 60.50 61.07 60.00 60.38 —.17 Oct 59.63 59.63 59.11 59.51 —.08 Dec 59.03 59.72 58.49 58.99 —.01 Jan 58.61 +.05 Mar 58.14 +.06 May 57.77 +.08 Jul 57.39 +.10 Aug 56.75 +.10 Sep 56.21 +.10 Oct 55.84 +.08 Dec 55.74 +.06 Jul 55.71 +.04 Oct 55.59 +.04 Dec 55.52 +.06 Est. sales 175,954. Wed.’s sales 144,559 Wed.’s open int 407,794, up 1,440 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 401.90 414.00 401.90 413.30 +11.60 Jan 397.00 407.50 396.60 406.80 +10.20 Mar 392.30 400.50 391.00 400.00 +9.00 May 389.00 397.30 388.80 396.90 +8.30 Jul 389.50 397.20 389.30 396.90 +7.70 Aug 387.90 394.40 387.20 393.80 +7.00 Sep 385.00 391.00 384.20 390.20 +6.40 Oct 383.30 387.30 382.50 386.10 +5.90 Dec 381.20 387.60 381.20 386.30 +5.50 Jan 385.40 +5.30 Mar 382.60 +5.30 May 381.10 +5.30 Jul 380.60 +5.30 Aug 377.10 +5.30 Sep 374.60 +5.30 Oct 371.10 +5.30 Dec 368.80 +3.50 Jul 360.60 +3.50 Oct 360.60 +3.50 Dec 359.60 +3.50 Est. sales 106,457. Wed.’s sales 92,934 Wed.’s open int 371,598

