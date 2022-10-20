CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|844½
|855¾
|836¾
|849¼
|+8
|Mar
|861¼
|873½
|855¼
|868
|+8½
|May
|870¾
|883
|865¼
|878
|+9¼
|Jul
|868
|881
|862¼
|877
|+11
|Sep
|869¼
|882½
|864½
|880¼
|+13
|Dec
|873¾
|890¼
|870
|887¼
|+15
|Mar
|883¾
|888¾
|882¾
|887
|+15¼
|May
|875
|878
|875
|878
|+14¼
|Jul
|830¾
|833
|830
|833
|+11
|Sep
|813¼
|+11
|Dec
|824¼
|+11
|Mar
|815½
|+11
|May
|801¼
|+11
|Jul
|754½
|+11
|Est. sales 72,707.
|Wed.’s sales 68,042
|Wed.’s open int 309,477,
|up 48
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|678
|687
|676¾
|684
|+5¾
|Mar
|684
|692¾
|683
|690
|+5½
|May
|685
|692¾
|683½
|690
|+5
|Jul
|679
|686½
|678
|684½
|+5
|Sep
|633¾
|639
|632
|638
|+4½
|Dec
|620
|626¼
|619¼
|625
|+4½
|Mar
|628
|632¾
|628
|631¾
|+4¼
|May
|630
|633½
|629¾
|633½
|+3¾
|Jul
|626¾
|629¾
|626¾
|629¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|577¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|564
|566
|564
|566
|+2¾
|Jul
|571¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|535½
|535¾
|531½
|535¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 233,054.
|Wed.’s sales 202,269
|Wed.’s open int 1,413,748
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|374
|385¼
|373¼
|375½
|+¾
|Mar
|389
|389¼
|380
|382½
|+1¾
|May
|388
|388½
|388
|388½
|+2¼
|Jul
|392¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|378
|+2¾
|Dec
|378
|+2¾
|Mar
|370¼
|+2¾
|May
|373½
|+2¾
|Jul
|361½
|+2¾
|Sep
|377¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|354¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|370½
|+2¾
|Est. sales 397.
|Wed.’s sales 823
|Wed.’s open int 4,096,
|up 54
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1371
|1396½
|1370¼
|1391½
|+19
|Jan
|1381¾
|1405
|1380
|1400
|+17¼
|Mar
|1390¼
|1412½
|1388¾
|1407¾
|+16
|May
|1398¼
|1420
|1397½
|1414½
|+14¾
|Jul
|1402½
|1422¾
|1401¼
|1417¼
|+14
|Aug
|1391¾
|1406¾
|1387
|1402
|+12
|Sep
|1362
|1374
|1356½
|1370
|+10
|Nov
|1347½
|1363½
|1345¾
|1358
|+9½
|Jan
|1361½
|1365¾
|1361½
|1362
|+9¾
|Mar
|1359
|1359½
|1357¾
|1357¾
|+10
|May
|1357¼
|1357¼
|1356
|1356½
|+9¾
|Jul
|1357
|+9¾
|Aug
|1346¼
|+9¾
|Sep
|1308½
|+9¾
|Nov
|1308¼
|1312½
|1306¾
|1311
|+5
|Jul
|1307
|+5
|Nov
|1267
|1270
|1265
|1268¼
|—4
|Est. sales 222,562.
|Wed.’s sales 217,002
|Wed.’s open int 714,797,
|up 265
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|70.53
|72.06
|70.04
|70.42
|—.22
|Jan
|67.97
|69.40
|67.70
|67.94
|—.07
|Mar
|65.58
|66.96
|65.30
|65.64
|—.06
|May
|64.10
|65.11
|63.75
|64.07
|—.12
|Jul
|62.70
|63.47
|62.22
|62.60
|—.19
|Aug
|61.65
|62.11
|61.00
|61.36
|—.22
|Sep
|60.50
|61.07
|60.00
|60.38
|—.17
|Oct
|59.63
|59.63
|59.11
|59.51
|—.08
|Dec
|59.03
|59.72
|58.49
|58.99
|—.01
|Jan
|58.61
|+.05
|Mar
|58.14
|+.06
|May
|57.77
|+.08
|Jul
|57.39
|+.10
|Aug
|56.75
|+.10
|Sep
|56.21
|+.10
|Oct
|55.84
|+.08
|Dec
|55.74
|+.06
|Jul
|55.71
|+.04
|Oct
|55.59
|+.04
|Dec
|55.52
|+.06
|Est. sales 175,954.
|Wed.’s sales 144,559
|Wed.’s open int 407,794,
|up 1,440
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|401.90
|414.00
|401.90
|413.30
|+11.60
|Jan
|397.00
|407.50
|396.60
|406.80
|+10.20
|Mar
|392.30
|400.50
|391.00
|400.00
|+9.00
|May
|389.00
|397.30
|388.80
|396.90
|+8.30
|Jul
|389.50
|397.20
|389.30
|396.90
|+7.70
|Aug
|387.90
|394.40
|387.20
|393.80
|+7.00
|Sep
|385.00
|391.00
|384.20
|390.20
|+6.40
|Oct
|383.30
|387.30
|382.50
|386.10
|+5.90
|Dec
|381.20
|387.60
|381.20
|386.30
|+5.50
|Jan
|385.40
|+5.30
|Mar
|382.60
|+5.30
|May
|381.10
|+5.30
|Jul
|380.60
|+5.30
|Aug
|377.10
|+5.30
|Sep
|374.60
|+5.30
|Oct
|371.10
|+5.30
|Dec
|368.80
|+3.50
|Jul
|360.60
|+3.50
|Oct
|360.60
|+3.50
|Dec
|359.60
|+3.50
|Est. sales 106,457.
|Wed.’s sales 92,934
|Wed.’s open int 371,598
