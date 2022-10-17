CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|860
|877¾
|855¼
|861
|+1¼
|Mar
|877
|894½
|874¼
|878¾
|+1¾
|May
|885¼
|902
|882½
|887½
|+2
|Jul
|880½
|894½
|879¼
|883½
|+2¾
|Sep
|877¼
|893
|877¼
|883½
|+2½
|Dec
|886½
|897½
|884¼
|887¼
|+2
|Mar
|887¼
|893¾
|884¼
|884¼
|+1¾
|May
|872½
|+2¼
|Jul
|826½
|+1¼
|Sep
|806¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|817¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|809
|+4¾
|May
|794¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|748
|+4¾
|Est. sales 71,307.
|Fri.’s sales 77,508
|Fri.’s open int 310,211,
|up 398
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|689
|692¼
|681¼
|683½
|—6¼
|Mar
|695½
|698¼
|687¾
|689¾
|—6½
|May
|696¼
|698¾
|688¾
|691
|—6¼
|Jul
|690
|692
|682¾
|685¼
|—5½
|Sep
|641½
|643¼
|636¼
|638
|—5
|Dec
|628¼
|629¾
|622¾
|624½
|—4½
|Mar
|634¾
|634¾
|630
|631¼
|—4¾
|May
|632½
|633¾
|632¼
|633
|—5
|Jul
|631¾
|631¾
|628½
|629¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|578½
|—4¼
|Dec
|570
|572½
|565½
|567¼
|—4
|Jul
|573
|—4
|Dec
|537
|539
|535
|536½
|+4¾
|Est. sales 155,787.
|Fri.’s sales 186,309
|Fri.’s open int 1,426,949
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|399¾
|402½
|386¼
|389
|—8¾
|Mar
|401¾
|401¾
|391¼
|392¾
|—8
|May
|394¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|396
|397¾
|396
|397¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|382¼
|—6½
|Dec
|382¼
|—6½
|Mar
|374½
|—6½
|May
|371¾
|—6½
|Jul
|359¾
|—6½
|Sep
|375½
|—6½
|Jul
|353
|—6½
|Sep
|368¾
|—6½
|Est. sales 251.
|Fri.’s sales 448
|Fri.’s open int 4,029
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1381½
|1395
|1376¼
|1385¼
|+1½
|Jan
|1390½
|1402½
|1384½
|1392¾
|Mar
|1398
|1409¼
|1392½
|1400
|—1
|May
|1406½
|1416¼
|1400
|1407
|—2
|Jul
|1411½
|1419½
|1404
|1410
|—3
|Aug
|1398
|1405¼
|1390¾
|1395½
|—4
|Sep
|1361¼
|1371½
|1361
|1362½
|—5¾
|Nov
|1352
|1360
|1347¾
|1349
|—6¾
|Jan
|1362½
|1362¾
|1352¾
|1352¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|1349½
|1349½
|1348
|1348
|—6¾
|May
|1352¼
|1352¼
|1346¾
|1346¾
|—6¾
|Jul
|1347
|—6¾
|Aug
|1336¼
|—7
|Sep
|1298½
|—7
|Nov
|1306¼
|1314
|1304¼
|1304¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|1300¼
|—3¼
|Nov
|1268½
|1268½
|1263
|1263
|+3¾
|Est. sales 212,201.
|Fri.’s sales 238,822
|Fri.’s open int 711,153,
|up 7,920
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|65.32
|67.16
|65.15
|66.84
|+1.54
|Jan
|63.62
|65.21
|63.50
|64.91
|+1.28
|Mar
|62.31
|63.72
|62.18
|63.36
|+1.03
|May
|61.51
|62.75
|61.32
|62.34
|+.86
|Jul
|60.66
|61.82
|60.45
|61.31
|+.72
|Aug
|60.08
|60.82
|60.08
|60.34
|+.63
|Sep
|59.33
|60.02
|59.33
|59.44
|+.55
|Oct
|58.79
|59.12
|58.59
|58.59
|+.49
|Dec
|57.99
|58.60
|57.91
|58.07
|+.48
|Jan
|57.70
|+.44
|Mar
|57.31
|+.45
|May
|56.95
|+.36
|Jul
|56.59
|+.37
|Aug
|55.99
|+.37
|Sep
|55.48
|+.37
|Oct
|55.08
|+.37
|Dec
|54.90
|+.32
|Jul
|54.88
|+.32
|Oct
|54.82
|+.32
|Dec
|54.67
|+.31
|Est. sales 106,557.
|Fri.’s sales 76,578
|Fri.’s open int 396,304,
|up 85
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|411.30
|413.10
|408.50
|411.00
|—.10
|Jan
|406.80
|408.40
|403.60
|405.80
|—1.00
|Mar
|400.60
|402.00
|396.80
|398.60
|—2.10
|May
|397.30
|398.30
|393.30
|394.80
|—2.70
|Jul
|397.00
|398.40
|393.20
|394.50
|—3.00
|Aug
|392.20
|393.00
|390.00
|391.10
|—3.10
|Sep
|389.20
|389.40
|386.20
|387.40
|—3.20
|Oct
|384.20
|384.80
|381.90
|382.70
|—3.60
|Dec
|384.40
|384.70
|381.30
|382.60
|—3.60
|Jan
|382.30
|382.60
|380.50
|381.70
|—3.10
|Mar
|378.90
|379.20
|378.90
|379.20
|—2.00
|May
|376.10
|377.60
|376.10
|377.60
|—1.40
|Jul
|375.00
|376.80
|375.00
|376.80
|—.80
|Aug
|373.30
|—.80
|Sep
|370.80
|—.80
|Oct
|367.30
|—.80
|Dec
|367.00
|367.00
|366.80
|366.80
|—.80
|Jul
|358.60
|—.80
|Oct
|358.60
|—.80
|Dec
|357.60
|—.80
|Est. sales 71,175.
|Fri.’s sales 106,847
|Fri.’s open int 367,777,
|up 77
