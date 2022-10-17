CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 860 877¾ 855¼ 861 +1¼ Mar 877 894½ 874¼ 878¾ +1¾ May 885¼ 902 882½ 887½ +2 Jul 880½ 894½ 879¼ 883½ +2¾ Sep 877¼ 893 877¼ 883½ +2½ Dec 886½ 897½ 884¼ 887¼ +2 Mar 887¼ 893¾ 884¼ 884¼ +1¾ May 872½ +2¼ Jul 826½ +1¼ Sep 806¾ +4¾ Dec 817¾ +4¾ Mar 809 +4¾ May 794¾ +4¾ Jul 748 +4¾ Est. sales 71,307. Fri.’s sales 77,508 Fri.’s open int 310,211, up 398 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 689 692¼ 681¼ 683½ —6¼ Mar 695½ 698¼ 687¾ 689¾ —6½ May 696¼ 698¾ 688¾ 691 —6¼ Jul 690 692 682¾ 685¼ —5½ Sep 641½ 643¼ 636¼ 638 —5 Dec 628¼ 629¾ 622¾ 624½ —4½ Mar 634¾ 634¾ 630 631¼ —4¾ May 632½ 633¾ 632¼ 633 —5 Jul 631¾ 631¾ 628½ 629¼ —4¾ Sep 578½ —4¼ Dec 570 572½ 565½ 567¼ —4 Jul 573 —4 Dec 537 539 535 536½ +4¾ Est. sales 155,787. Fri.’s sales 186,309 Fri.’s open int 1,426,949 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 399¾ 402½ 386¼ 389 —8¾ Mar 401¾ 401¾ 391¼ 392¾ —8 May 394¼ —5¼ Jul 396 397¾ 396 397¾ —4¼ Sep 382¼ —6½ Dec 382¼ —6½ Mar 374½ —6½ May 371¾ —6½ Jul 359¾ —6½ Sep 375½ —6½ Jul 353 —6½ Sep 368¾ —6½ Est. sales 251. Fri.’s sales 448 Fri.’s open int 4,029 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1381½ 1395 1376¼ 1385¼ +1½ Jan 1390½ 1402½ 1384½ 1392¾ Mar 1398 1409¼ 1392½ 1400 —1 May 1406½ 1416¼ 1400 1407 —2 Jul 1411½ 1419½ 1404 1410 —3 Aug 1398 1405¼ 1390¾ 1395½ —4 Sep 1361¼ 1371½ 1361 1362½ —5¾ Nov 1352 1360 1347¾ 1349 —6¾ Jan 1362½ 1362¾ 1352¾ 1352¾ —6¾ Mar 1349½ 1349½ 1348 1348 —6¾ May 1352¼ 1352¼ 1346¾ 1346¾ —6¾ Jul 1347 —6¾ Aug 1336¼ —7 Sep 1298½ —7 Nov 1306¼ 1314 1304¼ 1304¼ —3¼ Jul 1300¼ —3¼ Nov 1268½ 1268½ 1263 1263 +3¾ Est. sales 212,201. Fri.’s sales 238,822 Fri.’s open int 711,153, up 7,920 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 65.32 67.16 65.15 66.84 +1.54 Jan 63.62 65.21 63.50 64.91 +1.28 Mar 62.31 63.72 62.18 63.36 +1.03 May 61.51 62.75 61.32 62.34 +.86 Jul 60.66 61.82 60.45 61.31 +.72 Aug 60.08 60.82 60.08 60.34 +.63 Sep 59.33 60.02 59.33 59.44 +.55 Oct 58.79 59.12 58.59 58.59 +.49 Dec 57.99 58.60 57.91 58.07 +.48 Jan 57.70 +.44 Mar 57.31 +.45 May 56.95 +.36 Jul 56.59 +.37 Aug 55.99 +.37 Sep 55.48 +.37 Oct 55.08 +.37 Dec 54.90 +.32 Jul 54.88 +.32 Oct 54.82 +.32 Dec 54.67 +.31 Est. sales 106,557. Fri.’s sales 76,578 Fri.’s open int 396,304, up 85 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 411.30 413.10 408.50 411.00 —.10 Jan 406.80 408.40 403.60 405.80 —1.00 Mar 400.60 402.00 396.80 398.60 —2.10 May 397.30 398.30 393.30 394.80 —2.70 Jul 397.00 398.40 393.20 394.50 —3.00 Aug 392.20 393.00 390.00 391.10 —3.10 Sep 389.20 389.40 386.20 387.40 —3.20 Oct 384.20 384.80 381.90 382.70 —3.60 Dec 384.40 384.70 381.30 382.60 —3.60 Jan 382.30 382.60 380.50 381.70 —3.10 Mar 378.90 379.20 378.90 379.20 —2.00 May 376.10 377.60 376.10 377.60 —1.40 Jul 375.00 376.80 375.00 376.80 —.80 Aug 373.30 —.80 Sep 370.80 —.80 Oct 367.30 —.80 Dec 367.00 367.00 366.80 366.80 —.80 Jul 358.60 —.80 Oct 358.60 —.80 Dec 357.60 —.80 Est. sales 71,175. Fri.’s sales 106,847 Fri.’s open int 367,777, up 77

