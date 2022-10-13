CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|883¾
|906¼
|863
|892¼
|+10
|Mar
|901
|922
|880½
|908½
|+9½
|May
|907¼
|928¼
|889¼
|915½
|+8¼
|Jul
|900
|917¼
|881¾
|906¾
|+7¼
|Sep
|905¼
|913
|883
|903½
|+6
|Dec
|910
|916
|885
|905
|+5
|Mar
|900¼
|907
|883½
|899¾
|+3¾
|May
|894
|894
|887½
|887½
|+3¼
|Jul
|832¾
|839¼
|815¼
|839¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|816
|+8¼
|Dec
|827
|+8¼
|Mar
|818¼
|+8¼
|May
|804
|+8¼
|Jul
|756¼
|+8¼
|Est. sales 81,689.
|Wed.’s sales 77,726
|Wed.’s open int 308,515,
|up 614
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|692¼
|699½
|684
|697¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|699¼
|706½
|691¾
|705
|+5
|May
|700½
|707¼
|693
|705¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|694¼
|700½
|687
|699
|+4¾
|Sep
|646
|651¼
|640¾
|650
|+4
|Dec
|631¾
|636¾
|627¾
|636
|+3½
|Mar
|638¾
|643½
|635
|642¾
|+3¾
|May
|638¼
|645
|638¼
|644¾
|+4
|Jul
|632½
|641¼
|632½
|640¼
|+4
|Sep
|583
|588
|583
|588
|+1¼
|Dec
|573¼
|576¾
|571¼
|576¾
|+1½
|Jul
|582½
|+1½
|Dec
|535
|536½
|535
|536½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 329,550.
|Wed.’s sales 304,846
|Wed.’s open int 1,415,939,
|up 7,000
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|401
|410
|399½
|407½
|+5
|Mar
|404½
|413½
|404½
|410¼
|+4¼
|May
|411
|411¼
|411
|411¼
|+3
|Jul
|413
|+3½
|Sep
|398¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|398¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|391
|+3¼
|May
|388¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|376¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|392
|+3¼
|Jul
|369½
|+3¼
|Sep
|385¼
|+3¼
|Est. sales 440.
|Wed.’s sales 440
|Wed.’s open int 3,966,
|up 52
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1394½
|1405
|1378¾
|1395¾
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1402¾
|1414¼
|1388
|1405½
|+½
|Mar
|1410½
|1421
|1395¾
|1413¾
|+1½
|May
|1418
|1427¾
|1403¼
|1421¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|1421
|1430
|1406
|1425½
|+4¼
|Aug
|1403½
|1415
|1392¾
|1411¼
|+5½
|Sep
|1373½
|1383¾
|1363¼
|1379¾
|+6¼
|Nov
|1358
|1371¾
|1346½
|1366¼
|+6½
|Jan
|1362¼
|1375¼
|1351
|1369¾
|+6¾
|Mar
|1360¾
|1364
|1360¾
|1364
|+6½
|May
|1362
|+6
|Jul
|1362¼
|+5¾
|Aug
|1351¾
|+5¾
|Sep
|1314
|+5¾
|Nov
|1302¼
|1313¼
|1297¾
|1312¼
|+8¾
|Jul
|1308¼
|+8¾
|Nov
|1263½
|+9¾
|Est. sales 433,469.
|Wed.’s sales 387,997
|Wed.’s open int 702,311,
|up 7,351
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|70.01
|+.84
|Dec
|65.52
|66.75
|64.05
|66.43
|+.84
|Jan
|63.90
|64.95
|62.40
|64.72
|+.81
|Mar
|62.69
|63.69
|61.29
|63.46
|+.74
|May
|61.86
|62.84
|60.52
|62.62
|+.73
|Jul
|60.88
|61.93
|59.64
|61.74
|+.76
|Aug
|60.02
|60.95
|58.88
|60.84
|+.75
|Sep
|59.17
|60.01
|58.10
|60.01
|+.74
|Oct
|57.55
|59.22
|57.34
|59.22
|+.71
|Dec
|57.69
|58.96
|56.91
|58.76
|+.67
|Jan
|58.49
|58.49
|58.42
|58.42
|+.61
|Mar
|58.03
|+.59
|May
|57.76
|+.60
|Jul
|57.39
|+.60
|Aug
|56.79
|+.60
|Sep
|56.28
|+.60
|Oct
|55.93
|+.62
|Dec
|55.81
|+.63
|Jul
|55.79
|+.63
|Oct
|55.73
|+.63
|Dec
|55.58
|+.62
|Est. sales 103,463.
|Wed.’s sales 95,892
|Wed.’s open int 394,691,
|up 2,965
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|419.00
|420.40
|418.50
|418.50
|—3.30
|Dec
|414.20
|417.60
|409.00
|411.00
|—3.30
|Jan
|410.10
|412.60
|405.40
|406.90
|—3.20
|Mar
|404.80
|406.90
|401.00
|402.10
|—2.70
|May
|402.00
|404.10
|398.70
|399.80
|—2.30
|Jul
|402.70
|404.30
|399.00
|400.40
|—2.00
|Aug
|397.50
|399.80
|395.80
|397.00
|—1.80
|Sep
|395.60
|395.60
|392.10
|393.10
|—1.50
|Oct
|389.00
|389.00
|388.00
|388.10
|—1.50
|Dec
|389.00
|390.10
|386.70
|388.00
|—1.80
|Jan
|386.60
|—1.90
|Mar
|383.00
|—1.90
|May
|380.60
|—1.80
|Jul
|379.40
|—1.80
|Aug
|375.90
|—1.80
|Sep
|373.40
|—1.80
|Oct
|369.80
|—1.90
|Dec
|368.60
|—.60
|Jul
|360.40
|—.60
|Oct
|360.40
|—.60
|Dec
|359.40
|—.60
|Est. sales 116,052.
|Wed.’s sales 107,248
|Wed.’s open int 361,800,
|up 1,492
