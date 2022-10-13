CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 883¾ 906¼ 863 892¼ +10 Mar 901 922 880½ 908½ +9½ May 907¼ 928¼ 889¼ 915½ +8¼ Jul 900 917¼ 881¾ 906¾ +7¼ Sep 905¼ 913 883 903½ +6 Dec 910 916 885 905 +5 Mar 900¼ 907 883½ 899¾ +3¾ May 894 894 887½ 887½ +3¼ Jul 832¾ 839¼ 815¼ 839¼ +8¼ Sep 816 +8¼ Dec 827 +8¼ Mar 818¼ +8¼ May 804 +8¼ Jul 756¼ +8¼ Est. sales 81,689. Wed.’s sales 77,726 Wed.’s open int 308,515, up 614 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 692¼ 699½ 684 697¾ +4¾ Mar 699¼ 706½ 691¾ 705 +5 May 700½ 707¼ 693 705¾ +4¾ Jul 694¼ 700½ 687 699 +4¾ Sep 646 651¼ 640¾ 650 +4 Dec 631¾ 636¾ 627¾ 636 +3½ Mar 638¾ 643½ 635 642¾ +3¾ May 638¼ 645 638¼ 644¾ +4 Jul 632½ 641¼ 632½ 640¼ +4 Sep 583 588 583 588 +1¼ Dec 573¼ 576¾ 571¼ 576¾ +1½ Jul 582½ +1½ Dec 535 536½ 535 536½ +1¼ Est. sales 329,550. Wed.’s sales 304,846 Wed.’s open int 1,415,939, up 7,000 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 401 410 399½ 407½ +5 Mar 404½ 413½ 404½ 410¼ +4¼ May 411 411¼ 411 411¼ +3 Jul 413 +3½ Sep 398¾ +3¼ Dec 398¾ +3¼ Mar 391 +3¼ May 388¼ +3¼ Jul 376¼ +3¼ Sep 392 +3¼ Jul 369½ +3¼ Sep 385¼ +3¼ Est. sales 440. Wed.’s sales 440 Wed.’s open int 3,966, up 52 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1394½ 1405 1378¾ 1395¾ — ¼ Jan 1402¾ 1414¼ 1388 1405½ +½ Mar 1410½ 1421 1395¾ 1413¾ +1½ May 1418 1427¾ 1403¼ 1421¾ +2¾ Jul 1421 1430 1406 1425½ +4¼ Aug 1403½ 1415 1392¾ 1411¼ +5½ Sep 1373½ 1383¾ 1363¼ 1379¾ +6¼ Nov 1358 1371¾ 1346½ 1366¼ +6½ Jan 1362¼ 1375¼ 1351 1369¾ +6¾ Mar 1360¾ 1364 1360¾ 1364 +6½ May 1362 +6 Jul 1362¼ +5¾ Aug 1351¾ +5¾ Sep 1314 +5¾ Nov 1302¼ 1313¼ 1297¾ 1312¼ +8¾ Jul 1308¼ +8¾ Nov 1263½ +9¾ Est. sales 433,469. Wed.’s sales 387,997 Wed.’s open int 702,311, up 7,351 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 70.01 +.84 Dec 65.52 66.75 64.05 66.43 +.84 Jan 63.90 64.95 62.40 64.72 +.81 Mar 62.69 63.69 61.29 63.46 +.74 May 61.86 62.84 60.52 62.62 +.73 Jul 60.88 61.93 59.64 61.74 +.76 Aug 60.02 60.95 58.88 60.84 +.75 Sep 59.17 60.01 58.10 60.01 +.74 Oct 57.55 59.22 57.34 59.22 +.71 Dec 57.69 58.96 56.91 58.76 +.67 Jan 58.49 58.49 58.42 58.42 +.61 Mar 58.03 +.59 May 57.76 +.60 Jul 57.39 +.60 Aug 56.79 +.60 Sep 56.28 +.60 Oct 55.93 +.62 Dec 55.81 +.63 Jul 55.79 +.63 Oct 55.73 +.63 Dec 55.58 +.62 Est. sales 103,463. Wed.’s sales 95,892 Wed.’s open int 394,691, up 2,965 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 419.00 420.40 418.50 418.50 —3.30 Dec 414.20 417.60 409.00 411.00 —3.30 Jan 410.10 412.60 405.40 406.90 —3.20 Mar 404.80 406.90 401.00 402.10 —2.70 May 402.00 404.10 398.70 399.80 —2.30 Jul 402.70 404.30 399.00 400.40 —2.00 Aug 397.50 399.80 395.80 397.00 —1.80 Sep 395.60 395.60 392.10 393.10 —1.50 Oct 389.00 389.00 388.00 388.10 —1.50 Dec 389.00 390.10 386.70 388.00 —1.80 Jan 386.60 —1.90 Mar 383.00 —1.90 May 380.60 —1.80 Jul 379.40 —1.80 Aug 375.90 —1.80 Sep 373.40 —1.80 Oct 369.80 —1.90 Dec 368.60 —.60 Jul 360.40 —.60 Oct 360.40 —.60 Dec 359.40 —.60 Est. sales 116,052. Wed.’s sales 107,248 Wed.’s open int 361,800, up 1,492

