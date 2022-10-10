CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|895¼
|949¾
|891½
|938
|+57¾
|Mar
|909¼
|962
|906
|951½
|+56½
|May
|915¾
|966¾
|914½
|956
|+52¾
|Jul
|905¾
|949½
|905¾
|940¼
|+43¾
|Sep
|907
|942¾
|907
|933¾
|+38½
|Dec
|905¾
|942½
|905¾
|933½
|+35¾
|Mar
|906¾
|933
|906¼
|927
|+33¼
|May
|917
|917
|911¾
|911¾
|+31
|Jul
|840
|860
|840
|855½
|+27
|Sep
|832¼
|+27
|Dec
|844¼
|+27
|Mar
|835½
|+27
|May
|821¼
|+27
|Jul
|772½
|+6¼
|Est. sales 68,112.
|Fri.’s sales 65,652
|Fri.’s open int 298,218,
|up 3,427
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|683¾
|706½
|683½
|698¼
|+15
|Mar
|691
|711¾
|691
|704¾
|+13¾
|May
|692½
|712
|692¼
|705¾
|+13¼
|Jul
|687
|705½
|687
|699
|+12
|Sep
|640
|652¼
|640
|649¼
|+10
|Dec
|625
|635¾
|624
|633½
|+9
|Mar
|631¼
|641¾
|631¼
|639¾
|+9
|May
|641½
|641¾
|640½
|641¾
|+8¾
|Jul
|630½
|639¼
|630¼
|637¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|585
|+8¼
|Dec
|565
|573¼
|565
|573¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|579
|+8¼
|Dec
|530
|530¼
|529½
|529½
|Est. sales 209,094.
|Fri.’s sales 187,998
|Fri.’s open int 1,393,653,
|up 11,028
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|381½
|394¾
|381¼
|384¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|387½
|395
|387½
|387¾
|+5¾
|May
|391
|391
|390
|390½
|+5¾
|Jul
|393
|+5½
|Sep
|379
|+5½
|Dec
|379
|+5½
|Mar
|371¼
|+5½
|May
|368½
|+5½
|Jul
|356½
|+5½
|Sep
|372¼
|+5½
|Jul
|349¾
|+5½
|Sep
|365½
|+5½
|Est. sales 421.
|Fri.’s sales 421
|Fri.’s open int 3,874,
|up 15
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1367
|1398¾
|1366½
|1374
|+7
|Jan
|1379
|1409
|1378¼
|1385¾
|+6½
|Mar
|1388½
|1417½
|1388¼
|1395¼
|+6¼
|May
|1396¼
|1424¾
|1396
|1403½
|+6¼
|Jul
|1400
|1428½
|1400
|1407¾
|+5½
|Aug
|1394¾
|1414½
|1393½
|1395½
|+5¼
|Sep
|1373½
|1386¼
|1367½
|1369½
|+3¾
|Nov
|1355
|1377¼
|1353¾
|1359
|+3¼
|Jan
|1372¾
|1372¾
|1362
|1362
|+3¼
|Mar
|1370
|1370
|1356¾
|1356¾
|+2½
|May
|1355
|+2¾
|Jul
|1355¼
|+2¼
|Aug
|1344¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|1307
|+2¼
|Nov
|1305
|1311¾
|1300
|1302½
|+1¼
|Jul
|1298½
|+1¼
|Nov
|1260
|1260
|1257¾
|1257¾
|Est. sales 281,678.
|Fri.’s sales 250,594
|Fri.’s open int 680,857,
|up 336
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|69.80
|69.91
|69.54
|69.54
|—.54
|Dec
|66.65
|67.65
|65.90
|66.06
|—.54
|Jan
|64.80
|65.75
|64.14
|64.27
|—.54
|Mar
|63.66
|64.50
|63.01
|63.12
|—.55
|May
|62.84
|63.53
|62.22
|62.33
|—.51
|Jul
|61.98
|62.83
|61.40
|61.52
|—.46
|Aug
|61.16
|61.50
|60.67
|60.75
|—.42
|Sep
|60.44
|61.00
|59.92
|60.06
|—.38
|Oct
|60.08
|60.25
|59.33
|59.39
|—.34
|Dec
|59.52
|59.82
|58.86
|58.97
|—.37
|Jan
|59.25
|59.37
|58.68
|58.68
|—.36
|Mar
|58.32
|—.36
|May
|58.04
|—.36
|Jul
|57.74
|—.24
|Aug
|57.20
|—.25
|Sep
|56.69
|—.26
|Oct
|56.28
|—.29
|Dec
|56.14
|—.29
|Jul
|56.12
|—.31
|Oct
|56.06
|—.31
|Dec
|55.90
|—.30
|Est. sales 128,999.
|Fri.’s sales 119,914
|Fri.’s open int 400,754
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|407.30
|410.70
|407.30
|410.70
|+5.80
|Dec
|401.00
|408.70
|400.50
|405.70
|+5.00
|Jan
|398.50
|405.50
|398.00
|401.80
|+3.70
|Mar
|394.50
|401.00
|394.10
|397.10
|+3.00
|May
|392.60
|399.40
|392.50
|395.50
|+2.90
|Jul
|394.10
|400.40
|393.80
|396.70
|+3.10
|Aug
|392.10
|397.20
|392.10
|394.30
|+3.20
|Sep
|390.40
|394.50
|389.00
|391.20
|+2.70
|Oct
|389.70
|389.70
|385.50
|387.20
|+2.50
|Dec
|389.40
|389.40
|385.00
|387.10
|+1.80
|Jan
|385.90
|+1.90
|Mar
|382.30
|+1.80
|May
|380.30
|+2.10
|Jul
|378.90
|+2.10
|Aug
|375.40
|+2.10
|Sep
|372.90
|+2.20
|Oct
|369.40
|+1.80
|Dec
|368.40
|+1.00
|Jul
|360.20
|+1.00
|Oct
|360.20
|+1.00
|Dec
|359.20
|+1.00
|Est. sales 118,140.
|Fri.’s sales 108,004
|Fri.’s open int 360,146
