CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 895¼ 949¾ 891½ 938 +57¾ Mar 909¼ 962 906 951½ +56½ May 915¾ 966¾ 914½ 956 +52¾ Jul 905¾ 949½ 905¾ 940¼ +43¾ Sep 907 942¾ 907 933¾ +38½ Dec 905¾ 942½ 905¾ 933½ +35¾ Mar 906¾ 933 906¼ 927 +33¼ May 917 917 911¾ 911¾ +31 Jul 840 860 840 855½ +27 Sep 832¼ +27 Dec 844¼ +27 Mar 835½ +27 May 821¼ +27 Jul 772½ +6¼ Est. sales 68,112. Fri.’s sales 65,652 Fri.’s open int 298,218, up 3,427 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 683¾ 706½ 683½ 698¼ +15 Mar 691 711¾ 691 704¾ +13¾ May 692½ 712 692¼ 705¾ +13¼ Jul 687 705½ 687 699 +12 Sep 640 652¼ 640 649¼ +10 Dec 625 635¾ 624 633½ +9 Mar 631¼ 641¾ 631¼ 639¾ +9 May 641½ 641¾ 640½ 641¾ +8¾ Jul 630½ 639¼ 630¼ 637¼ +8¼ Sep 585 +8¼ Dec 565 573¼ 565 573¼ +8¼ Jul 579 +8¼ Dec 530 530¼ 529½ 529½ Est. sales 209,094. Fri.’s sales 187,998 Fri.’s open int 1,393,653, up 11,028 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 381½ 394¾ 381¼ 384¾ +5¾ Mar 387½ 395 387½ 387¾ +5¾ May 391 391 390 390½ +5¾ Jul 393 +5½ Sep 379 +5½ Dec 379 +5½ Mar 371¼ +5½ May 368½ +5½ Jul 356½ +5½ Sep 372¼ +5½ Jul 349¾ +5½ Sep 365½ +5½ Est. sales 421. Fri.’s sales 421 Fri.’s open int 3,874, up 15 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1367 1398¾ 1366½ 1374 +7 Jan 1379 1409 1378¼ 1385¾ +6½ Mar 1388½ 1417½ 1388¼ 1395¼ +6¼ May 1396¼ 1424¾ 1396 1403½ +6¼ Jul 1400 1428½ 1400 1407¾ +5½ Aug 1394¾ 1414½ 1393½ 1395½ +5¼ Sep 1373½ 1386¼ 1367½ 1369½ +3¾ Nov 1355 1377¼ 1353¾ 1359 +3¼ Jan 1372¾ 1372¾ 1362 1362 +3¼ Mar 1370 1370 1356¾ 1356¾ +2½ May 1355 +2¾ Jul 1355¼ +2¼ Aug 1344¾ +2¼ Sep 1307 +2¼ Nov 1305 1311¾ 1300 1302½ +1¼ Jul 1298½ +1¼ Nov 1260 1260 1257¾ 1257¾ Est. sales 281,678. Fri.’s sales 250,594 Fri.’s open int 680,857, up 336 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 69.80 69.91 69.54 69.54 —.54 Dec 66.65 67.65 65.90 66.06 —.54 Jan 64.80 65.75 64.14 64.27 —.54 Mar 63.66 64.50 63.01 63.12 —.55 May 62.84 63.53 62.22 62.33 —.51 Jul 61.98 62.83 61.40 61.52 —.46 Aug 61.16 61.50 60.67 60.75 —.42 Sep 60.44 61.00 59.92 60.06 —.38 Oct 60.08 60.25 59.33 59.39 —.34 Dec 59.52 59.82 58.86 58.97 —.37 Jan 59.25 59.37 58.68 58.68 —.36 Mar 58.32 —.36 May 58.04 —.36 Jul 57.74 —.24 Aug 57.20 —.25 Sep 56.69 —.26 Oct 56.28 —.29 Dec 56.14 —.29 Jul 56.12 —.31 Oct 56.06 —.31 Dec 55.90 —.30 Est. sales 128,999. Fri.’s sales 119,914 Fri.’s open int 400,754 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 407.30 410.70 407.30 410.70 +5.80 Dec 401.00 408.70 400.50 405.70 +5.00 Jan 398.50 405.50 398.00 401.80 +3.70 Mar 394.50 401.00 394.10 397.10 +3.00 May 392.60 399.40 392.50 395.50 +2.90 Jul 394.10 400.40 393.80 396.70 +3.10 Aug 392.10 397.20 392.10 394.30 +3.20 Sep 390.40 394.50 389.00 391.20 +2.70 Oct 389.70 389.70 385.50 387.20 +2.50 Dec 389.40 389.40 385.00 387.10 +1.80 Jan 385.90 +1.90 Mar 382.30 +1.80 May 380.30 +2.10 Jul 378.90 +2.10 Aug 375.40 +2.10 Sep 372.90 +2.20 Oct 369.40 +1.80 Dec 368.40 +1.00 Jul 360.20 +1.00 Oct 360.20 +1.00 Dec 359.20 +1.00 Est. sales 118,140. Fri.’s sales 108,004 Fri.’s open int 360,146

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.