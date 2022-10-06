CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|905¾
|907¾
|873¼
|879
|—23
|Mar
|919¾
|920½
|888
|892¾
|—22½
|May
|926¼
|927
|896
|900½
|—21¾
|Jul
|910¾
|913¾
|885
|891¼
|—18
|Sep
|907¼
|909½
|883
|890
|—16
|Dec
|911¼
|911¼
|886¼
|893¼
|—14¼
|Mar
|889¼
|892½
|883
|890¼
|—12¾
|May
|875
|877¾
|875
|877¾
|—14
|Jul
|825¾
|—11¾
|Sep
|790¼
|—11¾
|Dec
|802¼
|—13½
|Mar
|793½
|—13½
|May
|779¼
|—13½
|Jul
|751¼
|—13½
|Est. sales 74,619.
|Wed.’s sales 66,536
|Wed.’s open int 291,740,
|up 126
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|683¾
|685¾
|672
|675½
|—8½
|Mar
|690¾
|692½
|679¾
|683¼
|—8
|May
|691¾
|693½
|681
|684¾
|—7½
|Jul
|685½
|687¾
|676
|680
|—6¼
|Sep
|635
|635
|628¼
|633
|—1½
|Dec
|621¼
|622¼
|616¼
|620¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|628¼
|628¼
|623½
|627
|—1¼
|May
|629
|629
|626½
|629
|—1
|Jul
|621¼
|625¼
|621¼
|625¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|578½
|+3¼
|Dec
|562½
|566¾
|559
|566¾
|+3½
|Jul
|567
|572½
|567
|572½
|+3½
|Dec
|531¼
|+3½
|Est. sales 221,083.
|Wed.’s sales 202,500
|Wed.’s open int 1,370,194,
|up 4,572
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|399
|405
|391½
|397
|—5½
|Mar
|400½
|402¼
|395
|399½
|—6
|May
|402¾
|402¾
|401
|401
|—5½
|Jul
|403¾
|—5½
|Sep
|389¾
|—5½
|Dec
|389¾
|—5½
|Mar
|382
|—5½
|May
|379¼
|—5½
|Jul
|367¼
|—5½
|Sep
|383
|—5½
|Jul
|360½
|—5½
|Sep
|376¼
|—5½
|Est. sales 252.
|Wed.’s sales 157
|Wed.’s open int 3,840
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1369½
|1376¾
|1350
|1358
|—11¾
|Jan
|1379¾
|1388
|1362¼
|1370½
|—10
|Mar
|1388½
|1396
|1371
|1381
|—8
|May
|1396½
|1404
|1380
|1389¾
|—7¾
|Jul
|1401¼
|1407¾
|1384½
|1394¾
|—7¼
|Aug
|1392¾
|1395½
|1374¾
|1384¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|1365
|1370½
|1349
|1359¾
|—3¾
|Nov
|1353¼
|1361
|1341¼
|1351
|—2¼
|Jan
|1349¾
|1354¼
|1344¼
|1354¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|1346
|1350½
|1346
|1350½
|—1¾
|May
|1349
|—1½
|Jul
|1348¾
|—1½
|Aug
|1338¼
|—1½
|Sep
|1300½
|—1½
|Nov
|1302¾
|1306¾
|1293¾
|1304¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1300¼
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1260¾
|1260¾
|1260¾
|1260¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 204,987.
|Wed.’s sales 206,186
|Wed.’s open int 679,569,
|up 2,391
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|68.70
|69.67
|67.76
|69.67
|+.65
|Dec
|65.57
|66.17
|64.45
|66.02
|+.48
|Jan
|64.35
|64.83
|63.20
|64.63
|+.29
|Mar
|63.39
|63.81
|62.25
|63.60
|+.20
|May
|62.63
|63.01
|61.51
|62.81
|+.16
|Jul
|61.81
|62.14
|60.73
|61.95
|+.16
|Aug
|60.59
|61.24
|59.97
|61.13
|+.15
|Sep
|60.45
|60.52
|59.45
|60.41
|+.16
|Oct
|58.66
|59.69
|58.66
|59.69
|+.15
|Dec
|59.31
|59.46
|58.14
|59.29
|+.19
|Jan
|59.00
|+.20
|Mar
|58.64
|+.21
|May
|58.36
|+.21
|Jul
|57.94
|+.24
|Aug
|57.50
|+.24
|Sep
|57.00
|+.24
|Oct
|56.60
|+.22
|Dec
|56.47
|+.23
|Jul
|56.51
|+.23
|Oct
|56.45
|+.23
|Dec
|56.26
|+.22
|Est. sales 100,041.
|Wed.’s sales 116,441
|Wed.’s open int 402,968
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|405.70
|405.70
|397.40
|397.40
|—5.10
|Dec
|399.30
|400.60
|392.00
|393.40
|—5.10
|Jan
|396.00
|397.60
|391.10
|392.50
|—3.20
|Mar
|391.90
|393.20
|388.20
|389.80
|—1.80
|May
|391.00
|392.20
|387.60
|389.30
|—1.50
|Jul
|392.90
|393.80
|389.10
|390.60
|—1.80
|Aug
|390.90
|391.80
|387.50
|388.70
|—1.60
|Sep
|387.50
|388.90
|385.60
|386.30
|—1.10
|Oct
|383.80
|383.80
|382.00
|382.90
|—.30
|Dec
|384.50
|384.60
|381.60
|383.00
|+.10
|Jan
|381.70
|Mar
|378.30
|May
|376.00
|Jul
|375.40
|+.10
|Aug
|371.90
|+.10
|Sep
|369.30
|+.10
|Oct
|366.90
|—.10
|Dec
|367.80
|+.80
|Jul
|359.60
|+.80
|Oct
|359.60
|+.80
|Dec
|358.60
|+.80
|Est. sales 109,659.
|Wed.’s sales 119,721
|Wed.’s open int 362,372,
|up 2,409
