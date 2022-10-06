CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 905¾ 907¾ 873¼ 879 —23 Mar 919¾ 920½ 888 892¾ —22½ May 926¼ 927 896 900½ —21¾ Jul 910¾ 913¾ 885 891¼ —18 Sep 907¼ 909½ 883 890 —16 Dec 911¼ 911¼ 886¼ 893¼ —14¼ Mar 889¼ 892½ 883 890¼ —12¾ May 875 877¾ 875 877¾ —14 Jul 825¾ —11¾ Sep 790¼ —11¾ Dec 802¼ —13½ Mar 793½ —13½ May 779¼ —13½ Jul 751¼ —13½ Est. sales 74,619. Wed.’s sales 66,536 Wed.’s open int 291,740, up 126 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 683¾ 685¾ 672 675½ —8½ Mar 690¾ 692½ 679¾ 683¼ —8 May 691¾ 693½ 681 684¾ —7½ Jul 685½ 687¾ 676 680 —6¼ Sep 635 635 628¼ 633 —1½ Dec 621¼ 622¼ 616¼ 620¾ — ¾ Mar 628¼ 628¼ 623½ 627 —1¼ May 629 629 626½ 629 —1 Jul 621¼ 625¼ 621¼ 625¼ — ¾ Sep 578½ +3¼ Dec 562½ 566¾ 559 566¾ +3½ Jul 567 572½ 567 572½ +3½ Dec 531¼ +3½ Est. sales 221,083. Wed.’s sales 202,500 Wed.’s open int 1,370,194, up 4,572 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 399 405 391½ 397 —5½ Mar 400½ 402¼ 395 399½ —6 May 402¾ 402¾ 401 401 —5½ Jul 403¾ —5½ Sep 389¾ —5½ Dec 389¾ —5½ Mar 382 —5½ May 379¼ —5½ Jul 367¼ —5½ Sep 383 —5½ Jul 360½ —5½ Sep 376¼ —5½ Est. sales 252. Wed.’s sales 157 Wed.’s open int 3,840 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1369½ 1376¾ 1350 1358 —11¾ Jan 1379¾ 1388 1362¼ 1370½ —10 Mar 1388½ 1396 1371 1381 —8 May 1396½ 1404 1380 1389¾ —7¾ Jul 1401¼ 1407¾ 1384½ 1394¾ —7¼ Aug 1392¾ 1395½ 1374¾ 1384¼ —5¾ Sep 1365 1370½ 1349 1359¾ —3¾ Nov 1353¼ 1361 1341¼ 1351 —2¼ Jan 1349¾ 1354¼ 1344¼ 1354¼ —2¼ Mar 1346 1350½ 1346 1350½ —1¾ May 1349 —1½ Jul 1348¾ —1½ Aug 1338¼ —1½ Sep 1300½ —1½ Nov 1302¾ 1306¾ 1293¾ 1304¼ — ¾ Jul 1300¼ — ¾ Nov 1260¾ 1260¾ 1260¾ 1260¾ — ¾ Est. sales 204,987. Wed.’s sales 206,186 Wed.’s open int 679,569, up 2,391 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 68.70 69.67 67.76 69.67 +.65 Dec 65.57 66.17 64.45 66.02 +.48 Jan 64.35 64.83 63.20 64.63 +.29 Mar 63.39 63.81 62.25 63.60 +.20 May 62.63 63.01 61.51 62.81 +.16 Jul 61.81 62.14 60.73 61.95 +.16 Aug 60.59 61.24 59.97 61.13 +.15 Sep 60.45 60.52 59.45 60.41 +.16 Oct 58.66 59.69 58.66 59.69 +.15 Dec 59.31 59.46 58.14 59.29 +.19 Jan 59.00 +.20 Mar 58.64 +.21 May 58.36 +.21 Jul 57.94 +.24 Aug 57.50 +.24 Sep 57.00 +.24 Oct 56.60 +.22 Dec 56.47 +.23 Jul 56.51 +.23 Oct 56.45 +.23 Dec 56.26 +.22 Est. sales 100,041. Wed.’s sales 116,441 Wed.’s open int 402,968 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 405.70 405.70 397.40 397.40 —5.10 Dec 399.30 400.60 392.00 393.40 —5.10 Jan 396.00 397.60 391.10 392.50 —3.20 Mar 391.90 393.20 388.20 389.80 —1.80 May 391.00 392.20 387.60 389.30 —1.50 Jul 392.90 393.80 389.10 390.60 —1.80 Aug 390.90 391.80 387.50 388.70 —1.60 Sep 387.50 388.90 385.60 386.30 —1.10 Oct 383.80 383.80 382.00 382.90 —.30 Dec 384.50 384.60 381.60 383.00 +.10 Jan 381.70 Mar 378.30 May 376.00 Jul 375.40 +.10 Aug 371.90 +.10 Sep 369.30 +.10 Oct 366.90 —.10 Dec 367.80 +.80 Jul 359.60 +.80 Oct 359.60 +.80 Dec 358.60 +.80 Est. sales 109,659. Wed.’s sales 119,721 Wed.’s open int 362,372, up 2,409

