Boston Beer, Schlumberger rise; Snap, Twitter fall

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 4:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Snap Inc., down $3.03 to $7.76.

The owner of Snapchat gave a lackluster forecast for the fourth quarter.

Twitter Inc., down $2.55 to $49.89.

Elon Musk could cut almost 75% of the social media company’s workforce, according to a report.

CSX Corp., up 46 cents to $27.54.

The railroad’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

SVB Financial Group, down $72.43 to $230.03.

The financial services firm gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Boston Beer Co., up $66.12 to $402.28.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Schlumberger NV, up $4.72 to $50.41.

The world’s largest oilfield services company beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

American Express Co., down $2.38 to $140.04.

The credit card giant said it is setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover potential losses as the economy continues to deteriorate.

Robert Half International Inc., down $6.83 to $73.01.

The staffing firm’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

