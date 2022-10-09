RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:26 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Michigan GOP statewide candidates stick to far-right message

Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on ‘wokeness’

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench

Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action

Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

GOP steps up crime message in midterm’s final stretch

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up