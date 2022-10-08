RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
AP Top Political News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

GOP steps up crime message in midterm’s final stretch

Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken roadshow recruits ‘Army of God’

New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

Families separated at border push back on new evaluations

Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

