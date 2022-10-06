AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows…

Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows UN Security Council splits, again, over North Korea missiles Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books suspension Can Biden save democracy one US factory job at a time? In Wisconsin, Michels’ shift on abortion isn’t 1st reversal Drug companies in opioid crisis donated $27K to Ohio’s Ryan Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.