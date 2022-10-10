RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

Senator: Dems back reparations for those who ‘do the crime’

Michigan GOP statewide candidates stick to far-right message

Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on ‘wokeness’

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

