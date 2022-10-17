AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rockets strike mayor's office | How Moscow makes Ukrainian kids Russian | Izyum survivors tell of devastating airstrike | Ukraine envoy hopeful about Musk's Starlink
The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk’s satellite network

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

LA’s Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal

Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls

Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

