AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin’s war Jurors to…

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin’s war Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice ‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP? Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.