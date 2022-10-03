HURRICANE IAN: Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Residents recount horror, fear | Photos
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin’s war

Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit

Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?

Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up