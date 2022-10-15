AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin calls his actions 'correct' | Live updates | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban

Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs

Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network

US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press

A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’

Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods

Trump’s subpoena and what’s next for the Jan. 6 panel

Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots

