AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs…

At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’ Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods Trump’s subpoena and what’s next for the Jan. 6 panel Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.