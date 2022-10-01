IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Live Updates | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
October 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian

Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time

US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by

Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball

Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts

Justice Jackson says she has ‘a seat at the table’

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

