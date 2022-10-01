Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian
Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation
Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline
Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts
Justice Jackson says she has ‘a seat at the table’
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.