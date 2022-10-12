RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
October 12, 2022, 12:00 AM

To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden

Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Give him a hand: Biden ditching lectern for handheld mics

Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports

Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race

