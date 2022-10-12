AP Top Political News at 12:26 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output Voters…

To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search Give him a hand: Biden ditching lectern for handheld mics Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.